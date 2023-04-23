Niamh Algar stars in Malpractice, a new ITV medical thriller from Boiling Point director Philip Barantini and written by former doctor Grace Ofori-Attah

Malpractice, a new medical thriller, is coming to ITV1 on Sunday 23 April. The series, which stars Niamh Algar and James Purefoy among others, follows a doctor being investigated for her possible involvement in the death of a patient after a nightmare shift.

The ITV drama, which was helmed by Boiling Point director Philip Barantini, was written by former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah. It’s loosely based on her own experiences in medicine.

Here’s everything you need to know about Malpractice ahead of its ITV release this April.

What is Malpractice about?

The official ITV synopsis for Malpractice explains that “Dr Lucinda Edwards is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, Edith’s grieving father demands an inquiry into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night.”

“Leading the medical investigation are Dr Norma Callahan and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei. While George feels this was an unavoidable tragedy, Norma is suspicious of Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions in the lead up to the patient’s death. As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something?”

Who stars in Malpractice?

Niamh Algar as as Dr Lucinda Edwards in Malpractice (Credit: World Productions/ITV)

Niamh Algar plays Dr Lucinda Edwards, an experienced doctor under intense pressure. Algar is best known for starring in Shane Meadows’ The Virtues, but you might also recognise her from roles in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves, Channel 4 comedies Pure and The Bisexual, and the film Calm with Horses.

Jordan Kouamé plays Dr George Adjei, a former colleague of Lucinda’s now investigating her for medical malpractice. Having graduated from RADA in 2021, Malpractice is Kouamé’s first major lead role in a television series; he can next be seen in Scoop, Netflix’s film about how Newsnight arranged the Prince Andrew interview.

They’re joined by Lorne MacFadyen (Vigil, and no relation to Matthew) as Lucinda’s partner Tom, Brian Bovell (Andor, Crime) as Sir Anthony Owusu, James Purefoy (A Dance to the Music of Time) as Lucinda’s mentor Dr Leo Harris, Helen Behan (The Virtues) as Dr Norma Callahan, Hannah Walters (This Is England) as Matron Beth Relph, Priyanka Patel (Britney) as F2 Dr Ramya Morgan, and Scott Chambers (Murder in Provence) as junior doctor Oscar Beattie among others.

Who writes and directs Malpractice?

Philip Barantini directed all five episodes of Malpractice. In recent years, Barantini has received particular acclaim for directing the kitchen-set thriller Boiling Point, and is currently developing a television sequel to the film with returning stars Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson. Barantini, who also directed an episode of the Martin Freeman police drama The Responder, was previously better known as an actor. He appeared in Time, Chernobyl, and Band of Brothers amongst other series.

Grace Ofori-Attah wrote all five episodes of Malpractice. A former doctor herself, Ofori-Attah was inspired by her own time working in medicine, with certain set-pieces (including one high-stakes moment in the first episode – you’ll know it when you see it) drawn from her own experiences. Malpractice is her first series, but she’s previously written for Idris Elba’s comedy In the Long Run and the Sky period drama Jamestown.

Is there a trailer for Malpractice?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When is Malpractice on ITV?

Malpractice begins on ITV1 on Sunday 23 April at 9pm. New episodes will be air weekly thereafter, but you’ll also be able to watch the full series as a boxset on ITVX immediately after the first episode finishes.

How many episodes are there?

Malpractice is a five-part drama, with each episode running to around 50 minutes long.

Where was Malpractice filmed?

Malpractice was shot in and around Leeds and West Yorkshire, where the series was set. It’s not filmed in a real hospital, but in a set that was constructed by the production in a former tax office in Shipley (again in West Yorkshire).

Why should I watch Malpractice?