Suranne Jones and Eve Best star in Maryland, a new ITV drama about two estranged sisters coming to terms with the sudden death of their mother

Maryland, a new drama which stars Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones and House of the Dragon’s Eve Best, is coming to ITV this May.

The series follows two estranged sisters who reconnect after the sudden death of their mother Mary – and the revelation that she’d been living a double life. It was co-created by star Suranne Jones, and is one of the first series to be produced through her company TeamAkers Productions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Maryland ahead of its ITV1 release this May.

What is Maryland about?

The official ITV synopsis for Maryland explains that sisters “Becca and Rosaline have forged ahead with their lives, growing distant through time and circumstance, until the discovery of their mother’s body on the Isle of Man reunites them.”

“Arriving in a place they have never visited and with no idea why their mother was there, the sisters begin to unravel the long-held secrets of a woman they thought they knew, whilst keeping their own secrets from each other. Confined on the island and forced to face the life-changing consequences of their mother’s decisions, can Becca and Rosaline learn to love and respect one another all over again?”

It’s not to be confused with last year’s Maryland, a one-off drama starring Zawe Ashton that aired on BBC Two.

Who stars in Maryland?

Eve Best as Rosaline and Suranne Jones as Becca in Maryland (Credit: ITV)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suranne Jones plays Becca, one of two estranged sisters. Suranne Jones is a prolific actor, best known for lead roles in Gentleman Jack and Coronation Street, but you’ll likely also recognise her from projects like Vigil, Save Me, and Doctor Who amongst many others.

Eve Best plays Rosaline, the other of the two sisters. Best recently received acclaim for a supporting role in House of the Dragon, where she played Rhaenys Targaryen, but you might also recognise her from medical drama Nurse Jackie or Hugo Blick’s political thriller The Honourable Woman.

Stockard Channing plays Cathy, a friend of their mother who offers them insight into her final days. Channing is perhaps still best known for playing Rizzo in Grease, but you’ll likely also recognise her as Abigail Bartlett from The West Wing and Alicia’s mother Veronica in The Good Wife.

They’re joined by George Costigan (Happy Valley), Hugh Quarshie (Holby City, Riches), Dean Lennox Kelly (Shameless, Jamestown) and Andrew Knott (Ackley Bridge) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Maryland?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maryland was co-created by star Suranne Jones and writer Anne-Marie O’Connor. O’Connor, who previously created the comedy series Trollied and executive produced the comedy Hullraisers, writes all three episodes of Maryland.

Sue Tully – a director who previously worked on Line of Duty, Too Close, and Strike – helms all three episodes. Maryland is also one of the first dramas that Suranne Jones has produced through her company TeamAkers Productions.

Is there a trailer for Maryland?

Not yet! But watch this space - we'll update this piece with a trailer as soon as one becomes available.

When and how can I watch Maryland?

Maryland begins on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday 22 May, with new episodes airing at the same time each night on Tuesday and Wednesday. You’ll also be able to stream the full series on ITVX – which you can access here – as soon as the first episode ends on Monday evening.

How many episodes are there?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maryland is a three-part drama, with each episode running to around 50 minutes long.

Where was Maryland filmed?

Maryland is set in and around the Isle of Mann, which is where Becca and Rosaline’s mother started her new life. Notably, however, the series didn’t film there, with production instead based near Dublin in Wicklow, Ireland – Becca and Rosaline’s mother’s new home was found in Howth peninsula.