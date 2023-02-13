Call the Midwife’s Lucille Robinson, played by Leonie Elliott, has been a main character on the show since season 7 - but will she return for season 13?

Leonie Elliott has played nurse Lucille Robinson on Call the Midwife since 2018, but the actress may finally be hanging up her scrubs. Following a dramatic season for the character, in which she has dealt with personal tragedy and racial prejudice, the character’s fate is uncertain.

Elliott has played Lucille in 46 episodes of the series, making her one of the most recognisable cast members, and fans are hoping that she will reprise the role in future seasons of the show.

Lucille is one of the most popular characters in BBC period drama Call the Midwife - introduced in season seven, she is a nurse from Jamaica who gains a reputation in Poplar as a talented midwife at Nonnatus House.

In the eighth season of the show she starts a relationship with mechanic Cyril and the pair get married in season 11. However, the latest season has been tough for the character, and saw her take a break from Poplar - but will she return?

Has Lucille left Call the Midwife?

Lucille has had a rough ride in season 12 of Call the Midwife - struggling with mental illness exacerbated by racial prejudice of Britain at the time. Conservative politician Enoch Powell has been stoking anti-immigrant sentiment and Lucille, an immigrant from Jamaica questioned whether Poplar was a safe place for her any more.

Leonie Elliott has played Nurse Lucille Robinson since 2018

She also dealt with a miscarriage and began to struggle with suicidal thoughts - though she eventually decided to seek help and took a leave of absence from work. In the second episode of the series, her husband Cyril came through with an open ticket to Jamaica - but when she leaves for her place of birth, she may decide that she doesn’t want to return to Poplar.

Later in the series it is revealed that Lucille has taken a job in Jamaica and won’t come back to Poplar for at least another six months - Cyril later flies out to visit her. Fans of the series will be hoping that both Cyril and Lucille will return to the show in season 13, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Call the Midwife is Elliott’s biggest role to date - aside from the series she has had small roles in Black Mirror, Casualty, and Damned. She is not confirmed to be involved in any upcoming projects which could suggest that she is committed to continuing on Call the Midwife when it returns for season 13.

Will there be a Call the Midwife season 13?

Yes, season 13 of Call the Midwife has been confirmed by the BBC and filming on the ew series is expected to start in the spring. Season 14 and 15 of the show have also been confirmed, meaning that the series will continue for at least a few more years. Each of the next three seasons will be made up of eight one-hour episodes and will air weekly on BBC One.

Lucille Robinson is a Jamaican born midwife

Who is in the cast of Call the Midwife season 13?

The cast of season 13 has not yet been confirmed - however, it is likely that it will feature these series regulars:

Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

When will Call the Midwife season 13 be released?