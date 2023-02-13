Billy Crudup plays a salesman pushing lunar timeshares in Hello Tomorrow!, a new comedy arriving on Apple TV+ this February

Hello, Tomorrow!, a new comedy about lunar timeshare salesmen, is coming to Apple TV+ this February.

The series, which stars The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup and The Simpsons’ Hank Azaria amongst others, follows a passionate travelling salesman whose dedication to the job threatens to overwhelm him.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hello Tomorrow! ahead of its release on Apple TV+.

What is it about?

Hello, Tomorrow! is a dramedy about a group of travelling salesman pushing part-time holidays on the moon, set against the backdrop of a retro-futuristic space age.

The official synopsis from Apple TV+ explains that “Jack is a salesman of great talent and ambition, and his unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers – but it also threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.”

Who stars in Hello Tomorrow?

Billy Crudup as Jack in Hello Tomorrow! (Credit: Apple TV+)

Billy Crudup plays Jack, an ambitious salesman. You’ll know Crudup from films like Public Enemies, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and Jackie. On television, meanwhile, his most high-profile role is as Cory Ellison in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

Hank Azaria plays Eddie. Azaria is a prolific actor, and you might recognise him from things like Brockmire, Tuesdays with Morrie, or Friends – but he’s best known for his work on The Simpsons, where he voices characters like Mo and Chief Wiggum amongst many others.

Haneefah Wood plays Shirley. Wood is probably best known for playing the character Wilma Howell in The Goldbergs and its spinoff Schooled, but you might also recognise her Murderville, One Day at a Time, and Truth Be Told.

Alison Pill plays Myrtle. Pill is best known for roles in television series like The Newsroom, Star Trek: Picard, and American Horror Story, as well as for performances in films like Vice, Miss Sloane, and Scott Pilgrim vs the World.

They’re joined by Nicholas Podany (Archive 81) as Joey Shorter, Dewshane Williams (The Expanse) as Herb Porter, Jacki Weaver (Alvin Purple) as Barbara Billings, Dagmara Domińczyk (Running with Scissors) as Elle, Michael Paul Chan (The Closer) as Walt, and Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death) as Lester Costopolous

Who writes and directs?

Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen created Hello Tomorrow!, and act as executive producers and showrunners on the show. They’ve previously written an episode of the Netflix drama Bloodline, as well as a number of short films.

Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World), Stacie Passon (Concussion), and Ryan McFaul (Inside Amy Schumer) are amongst the directors working on the series.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Hello Tomorrow! begins on Apple TV+ on Friday 17 February, with the first three episodes available at once. New episodes will be released weekly thereafter, with the series finale arriving on Friday 7 April.

How many episodes are there?

Hello Tomorrow! is a ten-episode dramedy, with each episode around 30 minutes long.

Will there be a Series 2?

It’s too early to say for sure at the moment, but as soon as there’s an official comment from the cast and crew we’ll update this piece with that information.

Why should I watch it?