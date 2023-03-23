For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Parliament blocks TikTok from its devices in ban over security fears
1 hour ago Who won The Apprentice? Lord Sugar’s new business partner revealed
3 hours ago French unions to stage protests during King Charles III visit to Paris
4 hours ago World Athletics bans trans female athletes from women's competitions
5 hours ago Martin Lewis to become regular co-host on Good Morning Birtain
6 hours ago Keir Starmer follows PM's decision to publish tax returns
Breaking

Who won The Apprentice in 2023? Lord Sugar’s new business partner revealed as Marnie Swindells

The Apprentice’s final proved to be another knock-out in 2023

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
1 hour ago

Lord Alan Sugar has a new business partner after Marnie Swindells was named winner of The Apprentice tonight.

The 28-year-old was part of the all-female final of the hit BBC series as she went head-to-head with Rochelle Anthony in a bid to secure the £250,000 investment. It followed 12 weeks of intense competition and boardroom drama.

During the final, Marnie and Rochelle had to pull together the most important business pitch of their careers so far and attempt to convince Lord Sugar and industry experts that they were worth the investment. The two finalists were also supported by a number of candidates who had been fired earlier in the series who returned to help them bring their business plans to life.

Most Popular

It is a familar format for fans of The Apprentice, having been the way the winner is decided since the show switched from hiring an apprentice to finding a business partner for Lord Sugar. During the final boardroom, Alan’s aides, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, shared their thoughts on the two finalists.

Here is who won and what you need to know:

What is Marnie’s business plan?

Swindells, a 28-year-old court advocate and gold medal-winning boxer from London, was aiming to get Lord Sugar to invest in her community-focused boxing gym BRONX. In the interview stages it was revealed she had already secured grants and other investments for the idea.

Marnie Swindells with Lord Sugar. Picture: BBC/ PA
Marnie Swindells with Lord Sugar. Picture: BBC/ PA
Marnie Swindells with Lord Sugar. Picture: BBC/ PA

How did she react to winning?

She said: “What an incredible opportunity and moment for a girl like me to get to a place like this and have become Lord Sugar’s business partner. It feels strange to even say that, but I’m not going to stop saying it because I am so happy.”

Why did Lord Sugar pick her as the winner?

During the final boardroom, Baroness Brady said: “Marnie, she has never run a business before, and she’s chosen a business that’s very competitive – can she stand out in this very competitive market?” Campbell advocated for the boxing gym owner, added: “That being said, for an ambassador for a boxing facility, there is no-one better I would think than Marnie and what she stands for.”

After the two finalists presented their final pitches to Lord Sugar, the business magnate came to his decision. He said: “Marnie, it is such a crowded and competitive market. I’m thinking, ‘Is this £250,000 down the drain?’

“Rochelle, what worries me about you is why would your second and third branch be popular and make me and you money? It’s a tough one, but Marnie, you’re asking me to invest in something which is completely alien to me to be honest and you’ve never run a business before.

“Rochelle, it’s opening the second one and it really is a difficult decision as to what industry I should be in. Two very excellent candidates. But I’ve always been known to be a gambler, I’ve always been known to try new horizons so I’m going to try a new horizon… Marnie, you are going to be my business partner.”

All episodes of The Apprentice series 17 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Alan SugarBBCThe Apprentice