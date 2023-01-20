The luxurious property reportedly has a price tag of £17,000,000

The Apprentice is back for another season with 18 hopefuls competing for the opportunity of a lifetime.

The new series, which has already seen Lord Alan Sugar tell two contestants “You’re Fired”, follows the lucky hopefuls as they compete for a £250,000 investment prize.

But it’s not all business, after a long day in the boardroom they can look forward to relaxing and unwinding at The Apprentice house, located on London’s “Billionaires Row”, home to former neighbours including singer Justin Bieber.

So, where is The Apprentice house and how much is it worth? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is the The Apprentice house?

The Apprentice house, which is known as Huxley House is located on Bishop’s Avenue which is known as London’s “Billionaires Row”.

Featuring five reception rooms and seven en-suite bathrooms, it also boasts a swimming pool and jacuzzi for contestants to steady their nerves ahead of their meetings with Lord Sugar in the boardroom.

According to Insider, there are 66 mansions located on Bishop’s Avenue with a combined estimated worth of $620 million. The area is also popular with celebrities and royalty, with former residents including Justin Beiber and the Sultan of Brunei.

How much is it worth?

Huxley House was previously listed on the market for a staggering £17,000,000.

Reported by The Tab, the listing described Huxley House as: “an imposing double-fronted home. A unique architectural style inspired by mansions of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries and a commensurate size and scale; while internally the house represents the epitome of modern living, including extensive spa and entertainment suites alongside more traditional luxury features.”

It continued: “With approximate gross internal areas in excess of 14,530 sq. ft (13,500 sq. m) and spanning over four floors, all accessed by an internal lift, Huxley House is generously proportioned, with a grandeur which befits their imposing, elegant and classic façades. But while the scale of the two floor galleried entrance halls, five reception rooms and seven en suite bedrooms, is typical of the grand houses of the Victorian period. These homes benefit from substantial additional facilities including a cinema, club room, fitness suite, pool, and car lift.”

The luxurious mansion which has been The Apprentice house for both the current and previous season also featured on the Channel 4 series Britain’s Most Expensive Houses.

The estimated rental cost for the sprawling property is reportedly £100,000 a month, according to The Sun.

What rules are there at The Apprentice house?

Former Apprentice contestant Amy Anzl who took part in the 2022 series, spoke with The Sun about the rules that were in place at the luxurious property.

Anzl said: “There were no clocks in the house so you never know the time.” She continued: “Being sleep deprived and never knowing the time makes you feel all over the place. You can’t focus. There’s no TV, newspaper or books, internet or phones. It’s a very strange way to live. It’s so odd.”

She also revealed there wasn’t much time to enjoy the luxury location explaining: “You’d go to bed by 9pm or 10pm at the latest because you had to get up at 3am. They were exhausting, long days, but you get used to it.”

Where is The Apprentice filmed?

The Apprentice is filmed in and around London. Lord Sugar’s boardroom is actually a studio set which is located at Black Island Studios in West Acton, London, with the famous Bridge Cafe also located nearby on Westfields Road.

