Cathie Rowe and Tricia Sail, Mobeen Qureshi and Zainib Khan and Ladi Ajayi and Monique Ajayi went head to head in the final episode

One of television's most exciting and demanding challenges come to its climax, as the winners of Race Across The World 2023 have finally been crowned. Five duos raced against time, money and resource to get to one coast of Canada to the other in 50 days.

Each team were given a budget of £2,498.13 per person - which equates to just £50 per person per day - a map, GPS tracker, travel guide and even bear spray. The 16,000 kilometre or 9,900 mile journey starts from Vancouver in British Columbia and ends in St John's, a city in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

But who won series three, who competed in the final and what is the total prize money of Race Across The World 2023? Here is everything you must know.

Who won Race Across The World 2023?

Longtime friends Tricia and Cathy emerged the winners of Race Across The World 2023 - Credit: BBC Pictures

Childhood friends Cathie Rowe and Tricia Sail were crowned the winners of Race Across The World series three. On 10 May's final, the pair collapsed to the ground when they opened a book to find out they had beaten their rivals to the last checkpoint at Cape Spear.

Cathie, a 50-year-old director of a pharmacy in Bridgend, Wales, said: "I remember just shouting, ‘We won!’, at the top of my voice to no one. It had to be done. I was elated, mixed with a bit of disbelief. I think it was the best way to say thank you to all of the people in Canada who had helped us."

Tricia, a 49-year-old bank clerk from Devon, added: "When we got there and opened the book, it was disbelief. After spending five-and-a-half hours on that first day stuck in Stanley Park, how we got to the finish first, I do not know.”The winners very quickly became fan-favourites over the course of the eight-episode series, as fans connected to their story. Tricia, who has a condition that means she is nearly blind, shared how she was allowed on the show after receiving husband Mattie's blessing, who's health fears has seen both his legs amputated.

While Cathie has admitted that the experience has given her the travel bug. She has trekked through a rainforest in Thailand among other experiences.

Who else were in the final of Race Across The World 2023?

The season 3 lineup of Race Across The World 2023 - Credit: BBC Pictures

Completing the final lineup were runners-up Mobeen Qureshi and Zainib Khan, the orthopaedic surgeon and psychiatrist husband and wife duo from Manchester. While father and daughter Ladi Ajayi and Monique Ajayi finished in third.

Claudia Dawkins and Kevin Dawkins, another dad and daughter duo, finished in fourth after withdrawing from the process in the semi-final. Last but not least, brothers Marc and Michael were the first to leave after being eliminated in the third episode.

Race Across The World 2023 route

Leg 1: Prospect Point (Stanley Park, Vancouver, British Columbia) to Haida House (Tlell, Haida Gwaii, British Columbia)

Leg 2: Haida House (Tlell, Haida Gwaii, British Columbia) to Bombay Peggy's Inn (Dawson City, Yukon)

Leg 3: Bombay Peggy's Inn (Dawson City, Yukon) to Sulphur Mountain (Banff, Alberta)

Leg 4: Sulphur Mountain (Banff, Alberta) to Polar Bear Inn (Churchill, Manitoba)

Leg 5: Polar Bear Inn (Churchill, Manitoba) to Twin Peaks Bed and Breakfast (Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island, Ontario)

Leg 6: Twin Peaks Bed and Breakfast (Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island, Ontario) to La Capitole Hotel (Quebec City, Quebec)

Leg 7: La Capitole Hotel (Quebec City, Quebec) to White Point Beach Resort (Liverpool, Nova Scotia)

Leg 8: White Point Beach Resort (Liverpool, Nova Scotia) to Cape Spear (St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador)

What is the prize money for winning Race Across The World?

The prize on offer for winners of Race Across The World is a bumper cheque of £20,000.

How to apply for the next series of Race Across The World

If you are hoping to follow in the footsteps of this year's winners and participate in series four, unfortunately you are out of luck. Applications were open until 5 May with legal residents of the UK eligible to apply.

The BBC teased: "With a cash prize at stake, we want to know what lengths you would go to reach the next checkpoint in first place. Maybe you’re looking to change something in your life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, work colleague, best friend, or someone you’ve lost touch with. You may even have a very personal reason for wanting to explore a particular part of the world."