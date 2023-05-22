The Northern Irish actor starred in the MCU's Thor films as well as making appearances in television shows such as Vikings and Rome

Actor Ray Stevenson has died at the age of 58, his representatives have confirmed.

The actor, who was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, passed away on Sunday evening (21 May). No immediate details of the cause of death have been released as of yet.

Stevenson is known to film and television fans for his extensive work in both mediums. He starred as Volstagg in the Marvel series of Thor movies, having appeared in the first three Thor films.

He made a name for himself on the television screen, starring as Titus Pullo in the HBO series Rome from 2005 until 2007. He also made appearances in hit show Dexter, and more recently Vikings. Stevenson also starred in the hit Bollywood film RRR as Scott Buxton.