Popular ITV crime drama The Bay returns for a fourth season this month. The fourth season of the detective show follows a family shocked by the death of their mother in a house fire.
It appears that the woman was killed in a targeted attack, and Morecambe police take up the mysterious case. Police Family Liaison Officer Jenn Townsend is tasked with helping the devastated family deal with the tragic death as the investigation rolls on.
The official synopsis for the series reads: “When young mum of four Beth Metcalf dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene. Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.
“Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened. As Jenn, Manning and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.”
The series sees the return of the main cast and the introduction of new members in the form of the bereaved family.
Who is in the cast of The Bay season 4?
- Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend
- Daniel Ryan as DI Anthony ‘Tony’ Manning
- Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson
- Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James ‘Clarkie’ Clarke
- Thomas Law as DC Eddie Martin
- Barry Sloane as Chris Fischer
- Georgia Scholes as Erin Fischer
- David Carpenter as Conor Townsend
- Emme Hayes as Maddie Townsend
- Joe Armstrong as Dean Metcalf
- Victoria Elliot as Beth Metcalf
- Tom Taylor as Matt Metcalf
- Eloise Thomas as Izzy Metcalf
- Will Oldfield as Jonas Metcalf
- Ella Smith as Amy Metcalf
- Karl Davies as Carl McGregor
- Ian Puleston-Davies as Terry McGregor
- Claire Goose as Jacqui Fischer
- Arthur Kay as Lewis Walsh
- Kerrie Taylor as Ellen Manning
- Christopher Coghill as Alex Kirby
- Craig Gazey as Ozzie Peel
Where is The Bay filmed?
The Bay is set in the northern coastal town of Morecambe and is mostly filmed in location. Morecambe Bay features heavily in the show’s backdrop. Much of the filming took place along the stone jetty.
Daragh Carville told Radio Times: ““It’s a really interesting mix of things, because on the one hand it’s very striking, it’s beautiful, it’s got extraordinary views out across the bay towards the Lake District.
"But it’s also got that very distinctive British or Irish seaside town quality, because as with many seaside places, it has slightly lost its raison d’être.”
Interior scenes of Morecambe Police Station were actually filmed 50 miles away at a disused police station in Manchester. Another location which featured in the series is the derelict lido in Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria on the north side of Morecambe Bay.
Is there a trailer for The Bay season 4?
You can watch a teaser for the new season of The Bay here:
When is The Bay season 4 on TV?
The first episode of season four will air on ITV on Wednesday 8 March at 9pm - there are six episodes in the new season and they will air at the same time weekly. All episodes of season four will be available to watch on ITVX after the first episode airs.