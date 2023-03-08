Season 4 of ITV detective drama starring Marsha Thomason, Daniel Ryan, and Erin Shanagher follows the investigation into a suspected murder in Morecambe

Popular ITV crime drama The Bay returns for a fourth season this month. The fourth season of the detective show follows a family shocked by the death of their mother in a house fire.

It appears that the woman was killed in a targeted attack, and Morecambe police take up the mysterious case. Police Family Liaison Officer Jenn Townsend is tasked with helping the devastated family deal with the tragic death as the investigation rolls on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The official synopsis for the series reads: “When young mum of four Beth Metcalf dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene. Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.

“Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened. As Jenn, Manning and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.”

The series sees the return of the main cast and the introduction of new members in the form of the bereaved family.

The Bay

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is in the cast of The Bay season 4?

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend

Daniel Ryan as DI Anthony ‘Tony’ Manning

Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson

Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James ‘Clarkie’ Clarke

Thomas Law as DC Eddie Martin

Barry Sloane as Chris Fischer

Georgia Scholes as Erin Fischer

David Carpenter as Conor Townsend

Emme Hayes as Maddie Townsend

Joe Armstrong as Dean Metcalf

Victoria Elliot as Beth Metcalf

Tom Taylor as Matt Metcalf

Eloise Thomas as Izzy Metcalf

Will Oldfield as Jonas Metcalf

Ella Smith as Amy Metcalf

Karl Davies as Carl McGregor

Ian Puleston-Davies as Terry McGregor

Claire Goose as Jacqui Fischer

Arthur Kay as Lewis Walsh

Kerrie Taylor as Ellen Manning

Christopher Coghill as Alex Kirby

Craig Gazey as Ozzie Peel

The Bay cast

Where is The Bay filmed?

The Bay is set in the northern coastal town of Morecambe and is mostly filmed in location. Morecambe Bay features heavily in the show’s backdrop. Much of the filming took place along the stone jetty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daragh Carville told Radio Times: ““It’s a really interesting mix of things, because on the one hand it’s very striking, it’s beautiful, it’s got extraordinary views out across the bay towards the Lake District.

"But it’s also got that very distinctive British or Irish seaside town quality, because as with many seaside places, it has slightly lost its raison d’être.”

Interior scenes of Morecambe Police Station were actually filmed 50 miles away at a disused police station in Manchester. Another location which featured in the series is the derelict lido in Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria on the north side of Morecambe Bay.

Is there a trailer for The Bay season 4?

You can watch a teaser for the new season of The Bay here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

When is The Bay season 4 on TV?