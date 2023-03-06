Music biopic drama series Daisy Jones and the Six is being released on Amazon Prime Video in four instalments in March

Daisy Jones and The Six is a fictional music biopic following the rise of the titular rock band through the 1970s LA music scene. The band hopes to grow from cult success to international megastardom.

Based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series is inspired by Reid’s experience growing up following the rock band Fleetwood Mac. Daisy Jones and The Six stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, and Suki Waterhouse.

The series jumped to the top spot on Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 list in the US within a day of the first three episodes landing on the platform. At the same time, the show’s soundtrack album Aurora jumped to number one on iTunes in the US.

The show has also found success in the UK - in the first week of its release it is at the number two spot on Prime Video UK’s Top 10, behind Clarkson’s Farm season two.

Daisy Jones and the Six is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

How many episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six are there?

There are 10 episodes in the first season of music drama Daisy Jones and The Six - the first three episodes are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now. Future episodes will be released over the month.

When is the next episode of Daisy Jones and The Six out?

This is the full episode guide for Daisy Jones and The Six (new episodes are released at midnight in the UK):

Friday 3 March:

Track 1: Come and Get It - Daisy Jones is an aspiring teen rock star involved in the sunset strip music scene. She meets Billy Dunne, and his brother Graham, who form a band with friends, with plans to break free from suburban life. When Billy meets Daisy, their partnership will change the course of both their lives.

Track 2: I’ll Take You There - Daisy navigates the LA music scene with help from her best friend Simone and legendary music producer Teddy Price. Billy and Graham have teamed up with keyboardist Karen Sirko, but face many obstacles as they try to make the big time.

Track 3: Someone Saved My Life Tonight - Billy has gone sober and is trying to be a good family man whilst also making a success of his music career in the wake of a failed tour. Daisy tries her hand at songwriting, but finds it much more difficult than she first expected.

Sam Claflin in Daisy Jones and the Six

Friday 10 March

Track 4: I Saw The Light - Plot details have not yet been revealed

Track 5: Fire - Plot details have not yet been revealed

Track 6: Whatever Gets You Thru The Night - Plot details have not yet been revealed

Friday 17 March

Track 7: She’s Gone - Plot details have not yet been revealed

Track 8: Looks Like We Made It - Plot details have not yet been revealed

Friday 24 March