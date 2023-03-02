Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone discuss how they built Billy and Camila Dunne’s relationship in Daisy Jones & The Six

“Ever since the chemistry read, it just felt very natural with Sam,” says Camila Morrone. “I think we genuinely like each other – at least, I genuinely like him, we’re still figuring out if the feelings are reciprocated.”

“They’re reciprocated,” Sam Claflin jumps in.

Claflin and Morrone spoke to us ahead of the release of Daisy Jones & The Six, Amazon Prime Video’s hotly anticipated adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name. The series charts the rise and fall of the biggest rock band in the world, from their humble Pittsburgh beginnings to what turned out to be their last ever performance together. Claflin plays Billy Dunne, charismatic but single-minded lead singer of The Six, while Morrone plays Camila Dunne, the photographer and artist married to Billy.

They shared their experiences of working together on Daisy Jones & The Six, and explained how they developed their characters’ relationship together. How do they approach something like that, as actors?

“Sam and I, we’re kind of partners – when I was struggling and not getting somewhere, and feeling frustrated or tired or like I wasn’t achieving something that I wanted to achieve in the scene, I do feel like Sam was very supportive of me and helped me up,” says Morrone. “That’s just who he is, as a guy.”

“You know, it’s hard not to love Cami,” agrees Claflin. “Honestly, playing a character where you have to see something in that person and build chemistry [with them], I feel like it wass just there ingrained in us already because she’s a good person. There’s immediately a trust.”

“That’s the easiest part of filming, being with each other,” says Morrone.

Camila Morone as Camila Dunne and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six (Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

As the band goes from strength to strength, Billy and Camila’s relationship becomes increasingly strained – especially with the addition of new lead singer Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), who forms a tumultuous professional relationship and intense personal connection with Billy.

“The hardest part was when we had to be disconnected. Finding that – ‘I don’t like you at the minute’, ‘please take me back’, you know – that was challenging,” says Claflin. “But honestly, it was a blessing I think to have not only Cami, but the whole cast – there was so much chemistry and genuine love for one another that it was, as can be said, I think that [building those relationships] was the easy part really.

“Yeah, very communicative, and really supportive of each other,” says Morrone, echoing Claflin’s appreciation for the rest of the Daisy Jones cast. “It’s not just on set for the, you know, six or seven months we were filming – even now, I feel like we would all hold each other up if the other one needed it, show up and just help.”

“As an actor, I think you have to be generous and try and adapt for the other person, and there were definitely high stakes moments [on Daisy Jones].”

“The one thing I have to say that Cami brought to the table was that she was like, ‘in order to make this a proper relationship, I am going to just touch you, feel you, put my arm around you, kiss you’,” says Claflin, praising Morrone. “We were both willing and wanting to make it be authentic. We weren’t afraid of the other – despite COVID and everything being very, very health and safety – we were very, I don’t know, just very in touch with each other. Literally! But we were very connected in that way, we both saw the relationship the same way. It was very natural.

“We had free rein,” agrees Morrone. “We were comfortable around each other.”

“There’s a natural evolution,” says Claflin.

“Look at us now,” says Morrone.

“Look at us now,” he sings back to her.

