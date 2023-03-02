In this our latest episode of Screen Babble, Steven reviews Django, Kelly shares her thoughts on Sarah Lancashire drama, and Alex hosts a Broadchurch quiz

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching.

As ever, we kick things off by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Steven checked out Servant of the People, the Ukrainian political sitcom starring voice of Paddington and Dancing with the Stars contestant Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while Kelly has been getting her post-Happy Valley Sarah Lancashire fix from Julia. Meanwhile, Alex has been watching Daisy Jones & The Six, a Fleetwood Mac inspired drama about the rise and fall of an iconic rock band.

Next, Steven takes a closer look at Django, a new Western arriving this week on Sky Atlantic. How does it stand up to Sergio Corbucci’s original 1966 film Django? Which of the cast make the most impact – and which of them are overly reliant on their hats? Is it a solid addition to the Western genre – or would you only like it if you’ve not seen any other, better ones before?

Finally, Alex revisits Broadchurch’s first episode ahead of its tenth anniversary this Friday. Does it still hold up – or is it unavoidably dated? Just why did the Chris Chibnall crime drama become such a phenomenon? Is it fair to call it the most influential British drama of the past decade? And can Kelly and Steven answer Alex’s Broadchurch quiz question correctly?

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Servant of the People is available on All4.

Daisy Jones & The Six is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Julia is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Django is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Broadchurch is available on ITVX (not currently behind a paywall).

