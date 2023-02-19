Matthias Schoenaerts and Noomi Rapace star in Django, a new television adaptation of Sergio Corbucci’s 1966 film from the writers of ZeroZeroZero and Gomorrah

Django, a new television adaptation of the classic Western movie, is coming to Sky Atlantic this February.

The series, which stars Matthias Schoenaerts and Noomi Rapace amongst others, follows a jaded cowboy looking for his lost daughter – and stumbling across a dangerous secret in the process.

Here’s everything you need to know about Django ahead of its release on Sky Atlantic later this month.

What’s it about?

Django is a loose adaptation/reimagining of the classic Spaghetti Western movie, following a cynical and jaded cowboy looking for his long lost daughter.

The official Sky Atlantic synopsis for Django explains that “in following his daughter’s trail, Django comes upon New Babylon, a town at the bottom of a crater, where all outcasts are welcome and where everyone is equal and free. Here, Django discovers that his daughter is alive and set to marry John Ellis, the founder of New Babylon.”

“Sarah – who blames her father for the death of their family, massacred many years earlier while he was at war – wants Django to leave. But he refuses to give up and does everything in his power to get a second chance with her, becoming a valuable ally for Ellis, who must defend the town from Elizabeth Thurman’s attacks. Unbeknownst to them, Django, John, and Sarah are linked by a web of secrets and a dark past bound to resurface.”

Who stars in Django?

Matthias Schoenaerts as Django in Django (Credit: Sky Studios/ Cos Aelenei)

Matthias Schoenaerts plays Django, a jaded cowboy looking for his lost daughter. Schoenaerts is perhaps best known for starring in The Danish Girl, but you might also know him from The Mustang, Bullhead, and Rust and Bone.

Noomi Rapace plays Elizabeth Thurman, a powerful woman threatening the town of New Babylon. Rapace is best known for starring in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi movie Prometheus, but you might also know her from The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, What Happened to Monday?, and Lamb.

They’re joined by Nicholas Pinnock (For Life, Counterpart, Top Boy) as John Ellis, visionary founder of the town of New Babylon, Lisa Vicari, (Luna, Dark) as Django’s daughter Sarah, and Tom Austen as cowboy Eljiah Turner. Elliot Edusah, Jyuddah Jaymes, Benny O. Arthur and Eric Kole play John Ellis’s children, while Abigail Thorn – best known as the filmmaker behind the Philosophy Tube webseries – plays Jess.

Who writes and directs the series?

Django was co-created and developed by Leonardo Fasoli (Gomorrah the Series, ZeroZeroZero) and Maddalena Ravagli (Gomorrah the Series), who wrote much of the series. They’re joined by Max Hurwitz (ZeroZeroZero, Manhunt), who wrote an additional two episodes.

Francesca Comencini (Gomorrah the Series) is lead director on Django, with David Evans (Downton Abbey) and Enrico Maria Artale (Romulus) also directing a number of episodes.

Is there a trailer for Django?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Django begins on Sky Atlantic on Friday 24 February, with new episodes airing weekly. You’ll also be able to watch the series on NOW TV, which you can sign up for here.

How many episodes are there?

Django is a ten-episode drama, with each instalment an hour long.

Where can I watch the original film?

You can stream Sergio Corbucci’s original 1966 film Django for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, or rent the film via Apple TV+.

Why should I watch Django?