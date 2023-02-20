Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star in Daisy Jones & The Six, Amazon Prime Video’s new adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Fleetwood Mac inspired novel

Daisy Jones & The Six, a new adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel of the same name, is coming to Amazon Prime Video at the start of March.

The series, which stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, charts the rise and fall of one of the biggest rock bands of the 1970s. It’s loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac in particular, looking at the relationship between lead singers Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.

Here’s everything you need to know about Daisy Jones & The Six ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video.

What is it about?

The official synopsis for Daisy Jones & The Six explains that the series “follows the story of the iconic 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry, their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame.”

“Then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. Set to the soundtrack of original music from the Daisy Jones & The Six—this is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.”

Daisy Jones & The Six is styled as a Behind the Music-esque documentary, with occasional talking head interviews from the band and experts in their music providing insight on what’s happening as the series goes along.

Who stars in Daisy Jones & The Six?

Sam Claflin as Billy, Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Will Harrison as Graham, and Sebastian Chacon as Warren in Diasy Jones & the Six, performing in a small venue (Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Riley Keough plays Daisy Jones, lead singer of the band. Keough is best known for starring in films like Mad Max: Fury Road, It Comes at Night, and Zola, and the television series The Girlfriend Experience and The Terminal List. She also guest starred as Laurie Lake in an episode of Riverdale, because she’s – rightly! – a huge fan.

Sam Claflin plays Billy Dunne, the other lead singer of the band. Claflin is no stranger to book adaptations, having previously starred in The Hunger Games series, Me Before You, and Enola Holmes; you might also know him from Adrift, Peaky Blinders, and Nightingale.

Camila Morrone plays Camila Dunne, Billy’s wife. Morrone is best known for starring in films like Micky and the Bear, Death Wish, and Never Goin’ Back; Daisy Jones & The Six is her first major television role.

They’re joined by Will Harrison (This Is a Film About My Mother) as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse (Detective Pikachu) as Karen Sirko, Nabiyah Be (Black Panther) as Simone Jackson, Tom Wright (Tuvix) as Teddy Price, Josh Whitehouse (Poldark) as Eddie Roundtree, and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) as Rod Reyes amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Spectacular Now, The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Town) developed the series, with Neustadter executive producing and acting as co-showrunner with Will Graham (A League of their Own, not Hannibal). Taylor Jenkins Reid and Reece Witherspoon are also executive producing.

James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now) directed the first five episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six, with Nzingha Stewart (Tall Girl, Maid) directing four and Will Graham directing one.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Daisy Jones & The Six will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video internationally from Friday 3 March. It’s not quite a weekly release or a boxset release, however, with the release following this structure:

Episodes 1 – 3 will be available on Friday 3 March

Episodes 4 – 6 will be available on Friday 10 March

Episodes 7 – 8 will be available on Friday 17 March

Episodes 9 – 10 will be available on Friday 24 March

You can, as ever, sign up for Amazon Prime Video right here.

How many episodes are there?

Daisy Jones & The Six is a ten-part drama, with each episode running to around 45 minutes.

Is it based on a book? Is it inspired by Fleetwood Mac?

In both cases, yes: Daisy Jones & The Six is an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel of the same name, which was itself loosely inspired by the story of Fleetwood Mac. You might know Reid from her other novels, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Malibu Rising (the former of which is currently being adapted into a film for Netflix).

Where can I listen to the soundtrack?

To accompany the release of Daisy Jones & The Six, the cast have recorded a full album in character as the band. Aurora will be released on all major music streaming platforms on Friday 3 March, the same day the show itself begins, but you can already listen to singles “Regret Me” and “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”.

Why should I be looking forward to it?

