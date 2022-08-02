Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, and D’Arcy Carden star in Amazon’s 2022 reboot of Penny Marshall’s baseball movie A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own, a new reboot of the 1992 movie with Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday 12 August.

The new iteration of the story will star Abbi Jacobson of Broad City, who is also writing and producing on the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about A League of Their Own.

What is A League of Their Own About?

A League of Their Own is about the formation of the first women’s professional baseball league during World War II. Like the movie, it’s set to look at some of the challenges the women faced, and will expand to encompass some of the team members’ experience of racism and homophobia.

The official synopsis for the series explains that A League of Their Own “follows brand-new characters and begins with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the league and its players as they fight to keep it alive through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing U.S.”

Who stars in A League of Their Own?

Abbi Jacobson as Carson, the catcher, and D’Arcy Carden as Greta, holding the baseball bat (Credit: Anne Marie Fox/Prime Video)

Abbi Jacobson plays Carson, one of the baseball team. Jacobson is best known as one of the co-creators and co-stars of Broad City, but you might also know her from The Mitchells vs the Machines, Disenchantment, or The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Chanté Adams plays Max Chapman, another of the baseball team. Adams is best known for playing Roxanne Shanté in the biopic Roxanne Roxanne, but you might also know her from the films Bad Hair or A Journal for Jordan. A League of Their Own is her first starring role on television.

D’Arcy Carden plays Greta, also one of the baseball team. Carden is best known for playing Janet in The Good Place, but you might also recognise her from a supporting role in the HBO comedy Barry, or from a brief appearance in the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

They’re joined by Roberta Colindrez (I Love Dick), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam), Kevin Dunn (Veep), Nat Faxon (Loot), and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation, The Resort) amongst others.

Who writes and directs A League of Their Own?

The reboot was created by Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and Will Graham (not the Hannibal character, but the writer/creator of Mozart in the Jungle).

The 1992 film was directed by Penny Marshall (Laverne of Laverne & Shirley), inspired by a documentary by Kelly Candaele and Kim Wilson.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch A League of Their Own?

All eight episodes of A League of Their Own will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 12 August.

How many episodes is A League of Their Own?

There are 8 episodes to A League of Their Own’s first series, each around an hour long.

Where can I watch the 1992 Penny Marshall version of A League of Their Own?

In the UK, A League of Their Own (1992) is available to rent on Apple TV+. You can also buy or rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

The short-lived 1993 television sequel to A League of Their Own – which saw Sam McMurray (Freaks and Geeks) take over from Tom Hanks and Carey Lowell (License to Kill) take over from Geena Davis – can be found on YouTube.

Why should I watch A League of Their Own?