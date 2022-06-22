Maya Rudolph stars as a jilted billionaire in a new Apple TV+ sitcom loosely inspired by Jeff Bezos’ divorce

Loot, a new workplace comedy starring Maya Rudolph as a newly-divorced billionaire, is starting on Apple TV+ on Friday June 24.

The series, loosely inspired by the recent divorces of Jeff Bezos & Mackenzie Scott and Bill & Melinda Gates, sees Rudolph play Molly Novak, a sheltered and oblivious billionaire who finds a new lease on post-divorce life working for her charitable foundation.

Here’s everything you need to know about Loot.

What is it about?

Loot is about Molly Novak, the wife of billionaire John Novak. When Molly finds out that John is having an affair, she insists on a divorce – but soon has to work out who she is on her own after so many years of marriage.

Oblivious and sheltered, Molly soon learns about a charitable foundation set up in her name. Working for the charity, she thinks, will help give her new purpose – though not everyone working at the charity is thrilled by her joining them.

Who stars in Loot?

Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster in Loot, holding up glasses of orange juice in front of a breakfast display (Credit: Apple TV+)

Maya Rudolph plays Molly Novak, the main character of Loot. Rudolph is formerly of Saturday Night Live, and still appears on the show regularly. Otherwise, you’ll likely recognise her from roles in Bridesmaids, The Good Place, Big Mouth and its spinoff Human Resources, and Forever. She recently revealed that she turned down the role of Eve Polastri in Killing Eve (the part later played by Sandra Oh).

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez plays Sofia Salinas, the head of Molly’s charity. Rodriguez is best known for her role in Pose – for which she won an Emmy in 2021 – but you might also recognise her from Luke Cage, The Carrie Diaries, or Nurse Jackie.

Joel Kim Booster plays Nathan, Molly’s loyal assistant. As a writer, Booster has contributed to Big Mouth and The Other Two, while as an actor he’s appeared in Shrill and Search Party. He’s recently written and starred in the movie Fire Island, a modern adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

They’re joined by Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death), Ron Funches (Harley Quinn, Hoops), and Adam Scott (Severance, Parks and Recreation).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can see it right here.

Who writes and directs Loot?

Loot was created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, who previously created the Amazon series Forever (also starring Maya Rudolph). Individually, the pair are known for writing episodes of 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation, while Yang also co-created Master of None with Aziz Ansari.

When and how can I watch Loot?

Loot will begin on Apple TV+ on Friday 24 June, with the first three episodes available at once.

A further 7 episodes will air weekly after that.

How many episodes is Loot?

There are a total of ten episodes in Loot’s debut season, each around half an hour in length.

Why should I watch Loot?