The fictional music from Daisy Jones & The Six has been released as an album in real-life, with the cast of the show recording 24 original songs in-character as the band.

Daisy Jones & The Six’s most famous album, Aurora, has been made available to listen to online to coincide with the series premiere – as have songs by The Dunne Brothers and Simone Jackson, as well as Daisy’s own music from her solo career before joining The Six.

Here’s everything you need to know about the music from Daisy Jones & The Six, from where you can listen to it online to who wrote the songs in real life.

Which songs feature on Aurora?

The album Aurora by Daisy Jones & The Six, a vinyl record falling out of the album sleeve (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Aurora is Daisy Jones & The Six’s first album. It’s also their last – the only one they record together before breaking up after that fateful 1979 concert in Chicago. Several episodes of the series are dedicated to the writing and recording of the album, from Billy and Daisy’s big fight after she rewrites part of Look at Us Now, to their big fight that leads Daisy to write More Fun to Miss, to their big fight… there’s a lot of fighting, anyway.

There are 11 songs on Aurora, and the album runs to around 44 minutes.

Aurora Let Me Down Easy Kill You to Try Two Against Three Look at Us Now (Honeycomb) Regret Me You Were Gone More Fun to Miss Please The River No Words

How about songs by The Dunne Brothers or Simone Jackson?

It’s not just the music by Daisy Jones & The Six that’s been recorded for real, with songs by The Dunne Brothers (the early days of The Six) and Simone Jackson (a disco pioneer and friend of Daisy’s) receiving a similar treatment. You can also listen to Daisy’s own music, from the songs she writes herself, like Nobody Needs, to the ones she worked on without credit, like Stumbled on Sublime.

The other songs from Daisy Jones & The Six include:

Susie Q by The Dunne Brothers Have Love Will Travel by The Dunne Brothers Stumbled on Sublime by Wyatt Stone Over/Under by The Winters By Myself by Daisy Jones Look Me In The Eye by The Dunne Brothers Flip the Switch by The Dunne Brothers A Song For You by Simone Jackson Two Against Three by Daisy Jones Silver Nail by The Six Let Me Down Easy by Daisy Jones Nobody Needs by Daisy Jones

Who wrote the music for Daisy Jones & The Six?

Blake Mills – a producer and songwriter who’s previously worked with Laura Marling, Fiona Apple, and Sky Ferreira among others – wrote much of the music for Daisy Jones & The Six. Mills collaborated on certain songs with artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford (who also did the Ted Lasso theme).

What is the theme tune for Daisy Jones & The Six?

Despite the amount of original music recorded for Daisy Jones & The Six, the theme tune for the series isn’t actually one of theirs. Instead, it’s taking from Patti Smith’s song Dancing Barefoot – one of a handful of uses of real-life 70s music across the show.

Where and how can I listen to Aurora?