Presenter Bradley Walsh was the latest guest on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs

Bradley Walsh is a comedian, actor and presenter best known as the host of quiz show The Chase and its spinoff Beat the Chasers.

The 61-year-old came from humble beginnings, growing up in a working class family in Watford.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before entering show business, Walsh was a professional footballer, playing for Brentford F.C. although he didn’t make the first team.

His football career ended prematurely when he was just 22 as a result of ankle fractures, although Walsh has since participated in Soccer Aid, in 2006 as a player, and in 2012 and 2016 as a coach.

Bradley Walsh has presented more than one thousand episodes of The Chase

What is Bradley Walsh known for?

Walsh has presented The Chase since it first aired in 2009, so far appearing in more than 1,000 episodes, and has also presented four seasons of the spinoff show Beat the Chasers.

Walsh is also the host of the revived BBC One game show Blankety Blank and starred alongside his son Barney, on the travel show Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

Walsh’s acting credits include playing Danny Baldwin on Coronation Street from 2004-2006, Graham in season 11 and 12 of Doctor Who, and Ronnie Brooks in Law & Order: UK.

On 15 May Walsh appeared on Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4,

What is Bradley Walsh’s net worth?

Walsh is believed to be one of the highest paid television hosts in the UK.

His estimated net worth is £20million and he is thought to have £12.5million worth of assets.

His wealth comes from his earnings as a presenter, his various acting roles, album sales, and property portfolio.

Walsh lives in a £2.5 million five bedroom barn conversion property in Essex, which has a sauna, gym, and outdoor swimming pool.

Walsh also owns a company with his wife, Wingit Productions, estimated to be worth more than £12 million.

His exact ITV salary is unknown, although he is estimated to earn almost £1 million a year, making him one of TV’s highest paid stars.

In 2018 it was reported that he had earned £9.2 million in the previous two years alone.

Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney starred in travel show Breaking Dad together

Who is Bradley Walsh’s wife?

Walsh has been married to choreographer and former dancer Donna Derby since 1997.

Derby appeared in the music video for Robert Palmer’s song ‘Simply Irresistible’ in 1988 and starred in several episodes of The Kenny Everett Television Show from 1987-1988.

She has worked as a choreographer on several of the Miss World beauty pageants and also serves as a judge on multiple occasions.

Does Bradley Walsh have children?

He has a son, Barney, aged 24, with his wife Donna, and a daughter called Hayley, aged 40, from his previous relationship to Debby Parker.

Walsh became a grandfather for the first time in 2021 when his daughter gave birth to a baby boy.

What tracks did Bradley Walsh choose on Desert Island Discs?

He chose the following songs:

Disc one: Life on Mars? by David Bowie

Disc two: March of the Mods by Joe Loss Orchestra

Disc Three: Bye Bye Baby by Bay City Rollers

Disc Four: I’m Mandy Fly Me by 10cc

Disc Five: Firefly by Tony Bennett

Disc Six: The Hungry Years by Neil Sedaka

Disc Seven: Always and Forever by Heatwave

Disc Eight: That’s Life (Remastered 2008) by Frank Sinatra

Where can I listen to Desert Island Discs?