The Bear, an acclaimed US drama about an award-winning chef coming back home to run the family restaurant, is arriving on Disney+ in the UK this October

The Bear, an acclaimed US drama about an award-winning chef coming back home to run the family restaurant, is coming to Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday 5 October.

The series, which stars Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach amongst others, was one of the most critically well-recieved debuts of the year so far in the US.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Bear.

What is The Bear about?

The official synopsis for The Bear explains that the series “follows Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family.”

A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

Advertisement

It goes on to say that “The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.”

Who stars in The Bear?

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear, wearing a blue apron, holdin a spoon in a restaurant kitchen (Credit: Frank Ockenfels/FX )

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy Berzatto, the New York chef returning home to the family restaurant in Chicago. White’s best known for starring in the US adaptation of Shameless, as well as the first series of Sam Esmail’s Amazon Prime Video thriller Homecoming.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Richie, the de facto manager of the restaurant and Carmy’s brother’s best friend. Moss-Bachrach is best known for starring in HBO’s Girls, as well as for more recently appearing in Netflix’s The Punisher.

Ayo Edebiri plays Sydney Adamu, one of the chefs at the restaurant. Edebiri is best known for a voice role on Big Mouth, but you might also know her from an episode of BJ Novak’s The Premise and the Apple TV+ series Dickinson.

Advertisement

They’re joined by Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Bear?

Christopher Storer - who previously wrote episodes of Ramy - is the showrunner on The Bear. He wrote the majority of the episodes and directed a number of them too.

Joanna Calo directed the remaining episodes which Storer did not. Calo has previously worked on Bojack Horseman and Undone.

Is there a trailer for The Bear?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Advertisement

When and how can I watch The Bear?

You can watch The Bear on Disney+ from Wednesday 5 October, where all eight episodes will be available at once.

You can sign up for Disney+ right here.

How many episodes is The Bear?

There are eight episodes to The Bear’s first series, each around half an hour long.

Advertisement

Is there going to be a second series of The Bear?

Yes, there is! FX has renewed the series for a second series based on the success of the first, although we don’t yet have a particular time frame for its release.

Why should I watch The Bear?