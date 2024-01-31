Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lenny Henry is set to host his final Comic Relief telethon this year. The comedian, who co-founded the charity with director Richard Curtis in 1985, has been closely associated with the organisation, hosting multiple BBC telethons. Henry expressed that it's time for "new faces" to take the helm but will continue as the life president of Comic Relief. Red Nose Day, an annual telethon aimed at raising funds for various charities, features comedians, singers, and actors.

Reflecting on the journey since the inception of Comic Relief, Henry, an actor and comedian, acknowledged that he never anticipated the charity's longevity. Despite initially thinking they would only do three shows, nearly 40 years later, the commitment to helping others remains unwavering. Henry, who recently launched his Banijay-backed indie, Esmerelda Productions, is known for his acting roles in The Witcher and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and for creating the ITV drama Three Little Birds.

In his role as life president, 65-year-old Henry expressed excitement about seeing new and familiar faces taking on the responsibility of presenting the telethon and leading Comic Relief into the next chapter.

Lenny Henry in the Press Room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Award at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2019 in London, England. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images.

