Alexander: The Making of a God is the latest docuseries coming to Netflix. It explores the life of one of history's most well-known leaders - Alexander The Great.

Based on the contemporary accounts and archaeology excavations being carried out by Greek archaeologist Calliope Limneos-Papakosta, the six-part series includes expert academics alongside dramatic re-enactments of Alexander's life and most notable battles.

Here's everything you need to know about Alexander: The Making of a God which is airing on Netflix this week.

What is Alexander: The Making of a God about?

Here is the official synopsis for Alexander: The Making of a God: "Alexander: The Making of a God is a six part docudrama series that reveals the extraordinary life of Alexander the Great through his radical transformation from warrior prince to living god.

"The series explores his rise as an exiled young man into his obsession with defeating the mighty Persian Emperor Darius that led him to conquer the known world in just under six years. Alexander the Great's fascinating story is told through stunning drama intertwined with expert academic insight, ground-breaking archaeology and ongoing excavations at the archaeological site in Alexandria, Egypt led by Calliope Limneos-Papakosta."

Alexander: The Making of a God trailer

Netflix released a trailer for the documentary on January 10 which includes clips of the dramatizations alongside input from academic experts. You can watch the trailer for Alexander: The Making of a God below.

Who stars in Alexander: The Making of a God?

As well as including commentary from academics and experts in the field, Alexander: The Making of a God features dramatic re-enactments of Alexander’s supposed life during his six year rise to power.

Buck Braithwaite (Fair Play) stars as Alexander, with Mido Hamada (The Forbidden Woman) starring as King Darius. The docuseries also looks into speculations on Alexander's private life, including rumours his childhood friend Hephaestion played by Will Stevens was actually his lover.

When can I watch Alexander: The Making of a God on Netflix?