Netflix in February 2024: what’s leaving the streaming service and what’s arriving next month?
What’s new to Netflix in February 2024, and what do audiences need to bid farewell to as several shows and films leave the platform?
Netflix has released their monthly update of titles both arriving on their platform and bidding farewell in February 2024, so if any of these tiles have been on your watchlist and you’ve not gotten around to it yet - you have been warned.
Arriving on the platform next month comes the long-awaited “Avatar: The Last Airbender” remake, which is already being discussed before its arrival due to one of the characters being “toned down” for the reboot. Hip-hop fans will also be interested in what “The Vince Staples Show” season one has to offer, as the “kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper-actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Those titles are also joined by a host of EPSN “30 For 30” specials on the streaming platform, with the “Nature Boy” special, a documentary following the life & career of 16-time world champion "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, particularly timely arriving on Netflix given their recent deal with the WWE to broadcast their content from 2025 onwards. Also, with it being Oscars season next month, the 2023 Best Picture, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" will also finally be arriving on Netflix next month, and the streaming service will also be presenting live coverage of the 2024 SAG-Awards.
Leaving Netflix next month though, audiences will have to say goodbye to the likes of “Chicken Run,” “Black Christmas,” both “Taken” films starring Liam Neeson and the much-maligned “Morbius,” starring Jared Leto. We would imagine the start of Sony Core’s service might have led to the removal of some Sony-centric Marvel Cinematic events.
So what’s leaving and what’s arriving on Netflix in February 2024? Are any of your favourite series to have binge-watched over the last few weeks about to leave the streaming platform?
What’s leaving Netflix in February 2024?
February 1
- Arctic
- Black Christmas
- Black Swan
- DC League of Super-Pets
- Downsizing
- Eagle Eye
- Green Lantern
- Guilty
- Heat
- How Do You Know
- How to Train Your Dragon
- In the Line of Fire
- Murder on the Orient Express
- National Champions
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Taken
- Taken 2
- The Addams Family
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
- The One
- The Wife
- The Wretched
- Who Am I
- Zig & Sharko (Season 3)
February 4
- Doob: No Bed of Roses
- The Ultimate Braai Master (Season 7)
February 5
- The Informer
- The Ultimate Braai Master (Season 1)
February 6
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (Season 1)
- Sons of the Caliphate (2 Seasons)
February 8
- Meet the Adebanjos (Seasons 1, 2, 3)
February 10
- Prisoners
February 11
- Father Stu
- Goosebumps
- Mundina Nildana
February 12
- The Is the Life
February 13
- Christine
- Sleepless Society: Insomnia
February 15
- Ayana
- Chicken Run
- Prometheus
- Real Steel
February 16
- Last Man Down
- The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
February 17
- Pahuna
- Versailles (Season 3)
February 20
- Kevin James: Sweat the Small Stuff
- Operation Finale
February 21
- Zindagi in Short
February 24
- Married at First Sight (Season 12)
- The Real World
February 27
- 19-2 (Seasons 1, 2, 3)
- Million Pound Menu (Season 1, 2)
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (Season 1)
February 28
- American Pickers
February 29
- Babylon Berlin (Seasons 1, 2, 3)
- Morbius
- Snowpiercer
- The Farewell
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
What’s arriving on Netflix in February 2024?
February 1st
- American Assassin (2017)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Enough (2002)
- Fame after Fame (Season 1)
- Fury (2014)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
- It (2017)
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)
- Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2019)
- Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre (2018)
- Moneyball (2011)
- Pacific Rim (2013)
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
- Shortcomings (2023)
- Shot Caller (2017)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- The Tourist (Season 1)
- The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
- The Vow (2012)
- Tom & Jerry (2021)
- Young Sheldon (Season 6)
- Waves (2019)
- X (2022)
February 2nd
- Let’s Talk About CHU (Season 1)
- Orion and the Dark (2024)
- Plus One (2019)
February 3rd
- Ready Player One (2018)
- Southern All Stars: Chigasaki Live (2023)
February 5th
- 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo (2015)
- 30 for 30: Nature Boy (2017)
- Dee & Friends in Oz (Season 1)
- Monk (Seasons 1-8)
- My Wife & Kids (Seasons 1-5)
- The Re-Education of Molly Singer (2023)
February 7th
- Luz: The Light of Heart (Season 1)
- Made in Italy (2020)
- Raël: The Last Prophet (Season 1)
February 8th
- Black Noodle Rhapsody
- Journey to Bethlehem (2023)
- Lost in Perfection (2023)
- One Day (Limited Series)
February 9th
- Alpha Males (Season 2)
- Ashes (2024)
- A Killer Paradox (Season 1)
- Falling for Figaro (2020)
- Lost in the Night (2023)
- Lover, Stalker, Killer (2024)
- The Incurable Case of Love (Season 1)
February 10th
- Home for Rent (2023)
- Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
February 11th
- The Blacklist (Season 10)
February 12th
- Blueback (2023)
February 13th
- Kill Me If You Dare (2024)
- Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (2024)
February 14th
- A Soweto Love Story (2024)
- Chhota Bheem: Shakti Astra Ki Khoj (2024)
- Good Morning, Verônica (Season 3)
- Love is Blind (Season 6)
- Players (2024)
- The Heartbreak Agency (2024)
February 15th
- AlRawabi School for Girls (Season 2)
- Comedy Chaos (Season 1)
- Crossroads (2002)
- House of Ninjas (Season 1)
- Ready, Set, Love (Season 1)
- The Catcher Was A Spy (2018)
- The Vince Staples Show (Season 1)
February 16th
- Comedy Chaos (Season 1)
- The Abyss (2024)
- Warrior (Seasons 1-3)
February 19th
- Einstein and the Bomb (2024)
- Little Angel (Volume 4)
- Rhythm + Flow Italy (Season 1)
February 20th
- Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out (2024)
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2024)
February 21st
- Can I Tell You A Secret? (Season 1)
February 22nd
- Avatar The Last Airbender (Season 1)
- Southpaw (2015)
February 23rd
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6)
- Mea Culpa (2024) Netflix Original
- The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (Season 1)
- Through My Window: Looking at You (2024)
- February 24th
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2-hour live stream)
- The Real World (Season 9)
February 26th
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 1-4)
February 28th
- American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (2024)
- Code 8: Part 2 (2024)
- The Mire Millenium (Season 3)
February 29th
- A Round of Applause (Season 1)
- The Tourist (Season 2)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.