Black Cake will finally be available to watch in the UK as it prepares to drop on Disney Plus this week.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey and starring Mia Isaac (Don't Make Me Go), the eight-episode series has already captivated American audiences with its tale of mystery, murder and family drama.

Based on the novel of the same name by Charmaine Wilkerson, it follows the story of Eleanor Bennett, who after her death leaves behind a USB drive which holds a lifetime of secrets, leaving her two estranged children to unpack the truth.

Here's everything you need to know about Black Cake and when you can watch it in the UK on Disney Plus.

What is Black Cake about?

Here is the official plot of Black Cake: "Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting, from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplans' Kapital Entertainment. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner on the series, which spans decades.

"In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband's murder. Fifty years later in California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family's origin."

Is there a trailer for Black Cake?

Yes, ahead of the TV series' release in the UK, Disney Plus shared a trailer at the beginning of January and it's an emotional watch. In it, we are introduced to Eleanor's children who discover after their mother's death that her past and their family's origin is not what it seems. You can watch the trailer for Black Cake below.

Who stars in Black Cake?

Mia Isaac plays the lead role of Covey. Starring alongside her are Adrienne Warren (The Woman King) as her daughter Benny, Ashley Thomas (Them) as her son Byron, Anthony Mark Barrow (All You Need is Me) as Clarence Henry, Chipo Chung (Into the Badlands) as Eleanor Bennett, Simon Wan (Black Lotus) as her father Lin and Lashay Anderson (Consent) as Bunny.

Is Black Cake a true story?

Black Cake is not based on a true story, the TV series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Charmaine Wilkerson. The name of the book comes from the rum-soaked traditional Caribbean dessert and was inspired by Wilkerson's family's Jamaican roots.

When can I watch Black Cake on Disney Plus in the UK?

