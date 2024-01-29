Mr. & Mrs. Smith 2024: release date of Donald Glover Amazon Prime TV show, cast, and connection to 2005 film
2024 Amazon Prime spy comedy series Mr. & Mrs. Smith is inspired by the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film
and live on Freeview channel 276
Spy comedy film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Hollywood legends Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is getting an Amazon Prime TV series remake with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine stepping into the roles of John and Jane Smith.
The 2005 film the new series is based on made nearly $500 million at the box office off a $110 million budget, and was itself a remake of a 1996 series starring Scott Bakula and Maria Bello.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Amazon series was co-created by its co-star Donald Glover, also known as musician Childish Gambino, and Francesca Sloane, who has previously served as producer on Atlanta and Fargo.
Maya Erskine stars as Jane Smith, the actress from PEN15, Blue Eye Samurai, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, joined the cast when Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge dropped out over creative differences with Glover.
Is there a trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Smith?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of Mr. & Mrs. Smith 2024?
- Donald Glover as John Smith
- Maya Erskine as Jane Smith
- Paul Dano as Hot Neighbour
- Beverly Glover as John's Mom
- Ron Perlman as Toby Hellinger
- John Turturro as Eric Shane
- Wagner Moura
- Alexander Skarsgård
- Parker Posey
- Eiza González
- Sarah Paulson
- Sharon Horgan
- Billy Campbell
- Ursula Corbero
- Michaela Coel
How is Amazon Prime’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith connected to the 2005 film?
The 2024 Prime series is inspired by the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film, but it is not exactly a remake as there is one key difference in the plot.
Whereas in the film, John and Jane Smith are a real life married couple who later learn that their other half is a spy working for an opposing agency to their own, in the Prime version, the two meet as spies and enter into a fake marriage as part of their cover.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Over the course of their mission, the two begin to fall for each other for real, which could complicate things for both of them. In this sense, the TV show version is a reversal of the movie, as the pair are brought together by their job as spies, rather than driven to attempting to kill each other by it.
When is the release date of Mr. & Mrs. Smith 2024?
The eight part series will be released on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Friday February 2, with all episodes landing at the same time.
Where can you watch the Mr. & Mrs. Smith film?
Although the TV series will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime, the 2005 movie is not available to stream on the platform. You can watch the film on Netflix and Disney+, or rent or buy it from Apple TV, the Sky Store, and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.