Fans of Disney+ comedy drama The Artful Dodger are clamouring for a second season of the show following the successful UK debut this month. The series racked up a 96% audience score and 92% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and UK fans of the show have already binged through the series less than a fortnight after its debut.

All episodes of the limited series landed on Disney+ in the UK on January 17, following an earlier US release, and the show has gone down a storm, with fans eager for a second season.

A petition has even been started to show producers how popular the show is, but whether this could lead to another season being made remains to be seen.

Jack Dawkins saves Lady Belle's life in The Artful Dodger finale

Will there be a season 2 of The Artful Dodger?

The comedy drama was conceived as a limited series, but fans were not happy about this, and many are hoping that given the show’s success, a second season could now be in the offing.

In fact, thousands have gone as far as to sign a petition demanding a second series be made. The petition, which was started by a fan of the show named Andrew, currently has over 3,600 signatures.

Andrew said: “ This show has been phenomenal and has touched my life in many ways. Its unique storytelling, compelling characters, and intricate plot-lines which have captivated me and many others around the world. [...] We need a second season of The Artful Dodger and it is not currently scheduled to continue.”

David Thewlis as Fagin in "The Artful Dodger" (Credit: Disney+)

Although the show was intended to only run for eight episodes, there is certainly scope for the story to continue. The series finale saw Fagin outsmart Oliver, stealing the governor’s gold back from him. Fagin is pardoned for his crimes and Captain Gaines is killed in a double-cross.

The most dramatic part of the finale was Jack Dawkins’ dangerous surgery which saved Belle’s life - though Dawkins was also arrested it is likely that he will also be pardoned because he was able to save Belle.

Therefore, there is potential for a second season to follow Jack’s release from prison and return to the world of surgery, perhaps as the new head surgeon, whilst he continues his romance with Belle.

Whilst the show’s main villain, Gaines, has been done away with, there no end of nasty characters hanging around the penal colony that could step in for a second series, and with Fagin also free, he and Jack could once again embark on more criminal enterprises to subsidise his Jack’s surgeons’ wage.

