The Marvels Disney Plus release date: when is latest MCU movie and studio’s biggest flop streaming in UK?

The Marvels was released in UK cinemas on November 10 2023 and began to wind down cinema screenings in the first week of December. The film marked a low point for the MCU, resulting in the worst box office return for any movie since the franchise began in 2008.

The movie was an ambitious crossover between Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision, in which three heroes (Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau) work together to save the universe - but the film didn’t exactly set the box office on fire.

The Marvels’ total cinematic gross is estimated at around $206 million against a budget of $275 million - using the 2.5 rule to account for marketing costs and the cinemas cut of ticket sales, the film probably cost the studio at least $100 million.

The Marvels will probably come to Disney+ in the UK in February

However, The Marvels will get a chance to redeem itself when it lands on Disney+. The most popular new MCU films to arrive on the site straight from cinemas since the site launched in November 2019 is Thor: Love and Thunder which saw a total of 2.2 million viewers stream the movie within five days of its release.

The next most popular MCU Disney+ debuts were Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, both with 2.1 million streams, whilst Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has the lowest figures with 966,000 streams in the first five days.

So, 2.2 million streams is the figure that The Marvels needs to beat when it eventually comes to Disney+ if it is to restore its reputation.

The Marvels was the least successful MCU film at the box office so far

When is The Marvels on Disney+ in the UK?

Generally, MCU films land on Disney+ around three months after their cinema release begins, with the earliest opportunity for them to stream being 45 days after the cinematic premiere.

Both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania came to Disney+ almost exactly three months after their cinema release. However, the movies always land on the platform on a Wednesday, so we can give our best guess as to The Marvels streaming release.

As the film came to cinemas on November 10, a wait of three months takes us to Saturday February 10, so The Marvels will probably arrive on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday February 14.

Where can you watch Marvel films if you don’t have Disney+?