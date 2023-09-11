The trailer was released as part of Disney’s “Destination 23” promotional event.

Not to be outdone by DC and their release of an ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ teaser over the weekend, Marvel’s ‘The Marvels,’ the sequel to 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel’ starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel has also had a new trailer released ahead of its end-of-year release.

‘The Marvels,’ is the highly anticipated sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has faced several delays in its release date, primarily due to a commitment to ensure high-quality visual effects (VFX) and meet fan expectations.

Originally scheduled for a Summer 2022 release, it is now set to premiere on November 10. The film's promotional video highlights the core trio of heroines, featuring Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Captain Marvel, battling the main villain, Zawe Ashton's Kree warrior Dar-Benn.

Despite challenges, including ongoing writers' and actors' strikes that limit cast participation in promotion, Marvel Studios aims to generate excitement for the film. The trailers have already teased connections to previous MCU projects like ‘WandaVision,’ emphasizing its role in expanding the MCU narrative.

‘The Marvels’ is expected to have significant implications for the MCU, potentially setting up events for 2026’s ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ and remains a key instalment in Phase 5 of the MCU, poised to make a substantial impact on the overarching storyline.

What is the plot for ‘The Marvels’?

Disney and Marvel Studios are keeping their cards close to their best regarding the plot of ‘The Marvels,’ with a synopsis for the film briefly reading “While investigating a wormhole linked to the Kree, Monica Rambeau's powers become entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers. The trio team up to determine why they are swapping places with each other every time they use their powers”

How does ‘The Marvels’ fit into the current MCU storylines?

Marvel has indicated that the film will have a big effect on the future of the MCU’s final phase of this pantheon of films. We’ve already had a bit of history with the Kree thanks to the television series ‘Secret Invasion’ and we’ve yet to see how things play out in the second season of ‘Loki,’ due out later this year.

But given that there has been a real focus on the multi-verses, initially through ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’ - with even rumours that ‘Deadpool 3,’ now cannon to the MCU, features ‘Battleworld’ - an Earth where final battles take place. Could the explanation of the Marvels swapping places have something to do with the ‘sacred’ timeline that the Time Keepers from Tom Hiddlestone’s series have a detriment across the wider Marvel Multiverse?

Who is starring in ‘The Marvels’?

According to IMDB, the following performers will be featured in ‘The Marvels’ upon its release:

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn

Park Seo-joon as an ally of Danvers

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan (Kamala's mother)

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan (Kamala's father)

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan (Kamala's older brother)

Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

New Cast Members:

Daniel Ings as Ty-Rone

Colin Stoneley as Papp-Tonn (Kree scientist)

Gary Lewis (Undisclosed Role)

Shamier Anderson (Undisclosed Role)

Abraham Popoola (Undisclosed Role)

Ffion Jolly (Undisclosed Role)

Caroline Simonnet (Undisclosed Role)

Jessica Zhou (Undisclosed Role)

When will ‘The Marvels’ be released?