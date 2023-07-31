The official trailer for season two of Loki dropped today (31 July) and has been watched more than 1.3 million times on YouTube within hours of its release.

The trailer confirms the return of several main cast members as well as the introduction of new stars, and the second season’s release date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We also have a glimpse of the chaotic plot of the second season, which is set to take place across different times, and different universes as the show’s heroes battle for the fate of the multiverse.

The new series is the second Marvel series in Phase 5 of the MCU, following Secret Invasion, which landed on Disney+ in June, and will be released later this year.

Season two of Loki takes place directly where the first season ended, with the death of Nathaniel Richards, the founder of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), and follows Loki and his allies on a journey across time and reality.

Tom Hiddleston in Loki Season 2 trailer

What happens in Loki season 2?

There’s a lot to unpack in the trailer - but it’s clear that Loki will continue to work with Mobius and the TVA in an effort to save the multiverse from destruction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loki seems to struggle with his reality, his body glitches uncontrollably, a phenomena known as timeslipping. He says: “I’ve been pulled through time, between the past and the present. If what I saw is true, there’s nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction.”

The trailer also confirms the introduction of Indiana Jones and Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan in his Marvel debut as Ouroboros. His character is known to the TVA and appears willing to work with them.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors' return as Victor Timely, a variant of Nathaniel Richards, is also confirmed in the trailer. Majors’ role in upcoming Marvel projects had been under question after allegations of abuse and domestic violence were made against him this year.

Majors was arrested on 25 March this year on charges of assault and harassment, and Variety later reported that several alleged victims had come forward. Majors was dropped by his talent agency and US Army recruitment adverts featuring him were suspended. His trial is set for 3 August.

Ke Huy Quan makes his Marvel debut in Loki season 2

Who is in the cast of Loki season 2?

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius

Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely

Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E

Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90

Rafael Casal as Brad Wolf

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes

Kate Dickie in an unnamed role

Liz Carr in an unnamed role

When is Loki season 2 release date?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Season two of Loki will be released on Disney+ on Friday 6 October. There are six episodes in the season and they will be released weekly.

Is there a trailer for Loki season 2?