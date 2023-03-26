Jonathan Majors has been arrested in New York City.

Jonathan Majors has been arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment in New York.

His representatives confirmed the arrest but denied any wrongdoing by the Marvel star. Police said Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman on Saturday (25 March)

Officers responded around 11am to a 911 call from an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea. Majors was no longer longer in custody on Saturday night, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

Majors is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood. After breaking through in 2019’s The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Majors has starred in Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall and last year’s Devotion. He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry Magazine Dreams, which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December, and is expected to be an Oscar contender.

He has also taken on the role of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the new grand villain in the vein of Thanos. Majors has appeared in Loki as well as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

What have police said about the arrest?

Jonathan Majors attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said: “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.

“The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in a stable condition.”

How has Majors representatives responded?

A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor. “He has done nothing wrong,” said the representative. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Alleged victim ‘taken to hospital’

TMZ, who broke the story, said that the woman who reported the assault to the police was taken to hospital for treatment. The website reports the alleged victim “had visible injuries -- including a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face”. She was reportedly taken to hospital and is in a “stable condition”.