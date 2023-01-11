Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a star studded cast which features the likes of Paul Rudd, Bill Murray and Evangeline Lilly

Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the third instalment of Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man series which arrives in cinemas in 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania will see Ant Man face his toughest challenge yet in the form of iconic villain Kang the Conqueror, and he is also joined by another famous villain in the shape of MODOK.

Both of these new antagonists are teased in the trailer for the movie as superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp.

But when does Ant-Man three arrive in cinemas and who will feature in the cast for the new film?

Here is everything you need to know.

When does Ant-Man 3 arrive in cinemas?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 17 February.

Lead actor Paul Rudd confirmed in June 2021 that filming had started on the third entry.

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

One of the most exciting additions to the new Ant-Man film will be the iconic comic book villain Kang the Conqueror.

In the comic books Kang is described as a time travelling entity and a descendant of the scientist with the same name. He is frequently depicted as the arch-nemesis of Marvel’s Avengers and The Fantastic Four.

Kang’s special abilities include genius level intellect, time travel, access to advanced technology and a highly advanced battle armour that grants enhanced strength, speed and stamina.

Who plays Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Kang the Conqueror will be portrayed by American actor Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Major rose to prominence by featuring in the independent feature film The Last Black Man in San Francisco in 2019 and has also appeared in the Western film The Harder They Fall and Devotion.

The 33-year-old is also expected to join the star-studded lineup of American sports movie Creed III later this year.

Who is in the cast for Ant Man and the Wasp 3?

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will continue to play the lead protagonists Ant-Man and Wasp.

Rudd has featured in a series of well known films throughout his career including Clueless, Romeo and Juliet, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Knocked Up.

Lilly is best known for her role in the long-running science fiction drama Lost. She has also featured in The Hobbit and Little Evil.

Corey Stoll will be introduced as a new villain in the form of MODOK. Stoll has previously featured in the political thriller House of Cards and has also starred in the NBC drama series Law & Order:LA.

Bill Murray will also be introduced as a new foe to Ant Man in the shape of Lord Krylar. Murray has a distinguished career which has seen him play leading roles in films such as Ghostbusters, Scrooged, Groundhog Day and The Jungle Book.