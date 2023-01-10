Father Brown season 10 features a number of new cast members with Mark Williams returning in the lead role

Mark Williams will star as Father Brown for a 10th series. (Getty Images)

The period comedy based in the 1950s is loosely based on the short stories of British writer GK Chesterton and follows the journey of Williams’ Roman Catholic priest as he helps solve a series of different crimes.

Williams returns alongside co-stars such as Tom Chambers and John Burton for the 10th series, but there are also a number of major changes in the lineup for this year’s programme including the departure of actors such as Emer Kenny and Sorcha Cusack.

Here’s all you need to know about the new cast of Father Brown and what you can expect from the new series.

Father Brown season 10 cast

Mark Williams - Father Brown

Mark Williams reprises his role as Roman Catholic priest Father Brown.

Williams has been the lead character in the series since it started back in 2013 and celebrated his 100th episode on the show last year in 2022.

The actor has been a recognisable face on British TV for a number of years. Williams played the role of Arthur Weasley in all eight of the Harry Potter films and was the star of 90s comedy sketch The Fast Show.

Williams is best known for his role in Harry Potter. (Getty Images)

The 63-year-old has also featured in Open All Hours, Doctor Who and Red Dwarf.

Claudie Blakley - Mrs Devine

Claudie Blakley will play the role of Father Brown’s new right-hand woman Mrs Devine.

Blakley has previously appeared in Silent Witness, Call the Midwife, Manhunt and Man vs Bee.

The 49-year-old also featured in the BBC television production Lennon Naked which covered the life of John Lennon during his time with The Beatles.

John Burton - Sergeant Goodfellow

John Burton returns to play the role of Sergeant Goodfellow. Goodfello was introduced during series 2 and is a character known for giving Father Brown useful tips and information behind his boss’s back.

Burton also played a police officer in Coronation Street, Noah’s Ark and The Bill.

Tom Chambers - Chief Inspector Sullivan

Tom Chambers has played the recurring role of Chief Inspector Sullivan since series 2.

Chambers was the winner of the sixth season of Strictly Come Dancing and is also known for featuring in medical dramas such as Holby City and Casualty.

Ruby-May Martinwood - Brenda Palmer

Ruby-May Martinwood is back to play the role of Brenda Palmer for another series after being introduced to the programme in series 9.

Martinwood has featured in Taboo and the hit detective series Death in Paradise.

Martinwood played a supporting role during series 9 of Father Brown but is set to play a more influential role in series 10.

Nancy Carroll - Lady Felicia Montague

Nancy Carroll plays the role of Lady Felicia. Lelicia commonly stumbles across dead bodies in the series which often spark many of Father Brown’s cases.

Carroll has previously appeared in the BBC2 mini series Cambridge Spies and has more recently featured in Midsomer Murders and Prime Suspect 1973.

Who is missing from series 10 of Father Brown?

Fans of Father Brown noticed that three people were missing from the lineup of season 10; these were Emer Kenny, who played Bunty Windermere, Sorcha Cusak, who played Bridgette McCarthy and Jack Deam who played Inspector Mallory.

John Burton who plays Sergeant Goodfellow addressed the changes. Burton said: “I’ve had lots (and I mean lots) of messages about the new publicity shot which shows certain characters missing from it, and I thought I’d explain in a bit more detail.

“Occasionally long running shows need to be refreshed due to artists availability, so it means we do have some absentees this year, with a few long-term artists moving on to other projects for their own career progression.