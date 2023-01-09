Period comedy series Father Brown first aired on BBC in 2013

Faher Brown is filmed in the Cotswolds, an area known for its natural beauty. (Getty Images)

Popular detective programme Father Brown is back for a 10th series.

The series which first appeared on our screens in 2013 follows Mark Williams’s Roman Catholic priest as he helps to solve a series of different crimes. The period comedy is set in the 1950s and is loosely based on the Father Brown short stories that were written by English writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton.

Advertisement

Father Brown has enjoyed great success over the last decade and last year it celebrated its 100th episode.

The show is the second longest-running daytime drama series on BBC TV apart from soap operas. The series is renowned for its stunning scenery and picturesque views which can be found in the UK.

Advertisement

But where is Father Brown set and where are the filming locations for the BBC series?

Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Where is Father Brown set?

Father Brown is filmed in the picturesque, fictional village of Kembleford. The set is located in the Cotswolds in Gloucestershire.

This location contrasts G K Chesterton’s short stories which see Brown originally based in Cobhole in Essex before making the move to London later during his travels.

The Chipping Steps pictured in the Cotswolds village of Tetbury. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

The producer on the show’s first series Ceri Meyerick explained the decision to choose the Cotswolds. Meyerick said: “We wanted a sense of place for the audience to come back to every week. Plus, we needed to film near our base in Birmingham.

“The Cotswolds is gloriously beautiful and also quite easy to film as period, with little in the way of modern buildings.”

Advertisement

A full list of filming locations for series 10 of Father Brown has not yet been revealed, but it is thought that Brown is likely to return to a number of familiar locations.

In previous seasons, Blockley church was used as Father Brown’s Church, meanwhile other sites in Gloucestershire such as the villages of Upper Slaughter and Guiting Power were used for scenes, alongside Sudeley Castle and Winchcombe Railway Station.

The series has also used locations in Oxfordshire such as Kirtlington Park, Chastleton House, Bloxham School and Broughton Castle.

How to visit

Advertisement

The Cotswolds offer a picturesque setting for any filmmaker and films such as Harry Potter and the Bridget Jones Diary have also used sets on the Cotswolds alongside long running drama Downton Abbey.

You can reserve a full tour of Father Brown’s filming location and a private Cotswolds tour which includes transport by private vehicle, a driver, private tour and hotel pickup and drop off.

Advertisement

The tour includes door to door transfers from central London, a traditional pub lunch at Father Brown’s local (own expense) and stops such as Moreton-In-Marsh hospital which is used as a setting for many scenes. You also have the option to visit Turville village which was used to film The Vicar of Dibley.

Tours range from £365 to £150 per adult depending on the number of people attending the trip. Children’s tickets are priced at £200 per ticket and must be accompanied by an adult. You can purchase the tickets through the Viator website.

When is Father Brown on TV?

Advertisement

The opening episode of Father Brown series 10 aired on Friday 6 January 2023. There are a total of 10 episodes in the new series of the programme and each episode will air on BBC One at 1.45 on Friday.