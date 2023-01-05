BBC’s Make It at Market offers budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their creative skills and provide tips to help them form a successful business

The Repair Shop’s Dominic Chinea will present Make It a Market. (PA images)

BBC One have released a new daytime television series called Make It at Market.

Make It at Market is fronted by The Repair Shop’s Dom Chinea who works with a team of business and craft experts to help a group of budding entrepreneurs. Chinea describes the show as the “perfect programme to get anyone’s creative juices flowing.”

Advertisement

The series focuses on blacksmiths and glassblowers, weavers and woodcutters as they work alongside an expert mentor, who provides tips on how to translate their pre-existing skills into a successful business.

Here is everything you need to know about Make It at Market including the format of the show and where it is filmed.

Advertisement

Where is Make It at Market filmed?

Make It at Market has been filmed at Stoneywell in Ulverscroft, Leicestershire.

Advertisement

Stoneywell is a country residence for Leicester industrialist Sydeny Gimson which was designed by his brother Ernest Gimson - now considered to be one of the key architects and designers of the Arts and Crafts movement.

Jennie Lloyd, Site Manager at Stoneywell expressed how delighted she and the team were when Stoneywell was chosen as the location for Make It at Market.

Lloyd said: “The cottage and garden really is a hidden gem in the depths of the Leicestershire countryside. It’s a special place and a rare survivor, so it was a privilege to welcome the experts and crafters and share the wonders of Stoneywell with them and now, a wider audience.”

Lloyd also described the garden and cottage as a stunning backdrop for the programme and feels it will help inspire the contestants. Lloyd said: “Nothing inspires design more than the organic world around us. We hope the crafters were inspired by the Stoneywell gardens as they undertook the challenges posed during the series.”

Advertisement

Can I visit Stoneywell?

Stoneywell is currently closed for winter conservation work. But will reopen in spring 2023.

Advertisement

Those visiting will have the opportunity to either explore the cottage at their own place or with a cottage host for 40 minutes. Spaces on the tours are limited and on a first come first served basis. There is also a cafe on site which serves tea, coffee and cakes.

Those planning a visit can either book online or over the phone on the National Trust website.

Here are the prices to visit Stoneywell:

National Trust member (Adult or child aged 5 plus) - free

Non member adult (18+) - £8.50

Non member child (5-17) - £4.25

Non member family (2 adults max 3 children) - £4.25

Non member family (1 adult max 3 children) - £12.75

Essential companion or carer - Free

Advertisement

What is the format of Make It at Market?

There will be a total of 30 designers and makers participating in Make It at Market who will all be hoping to realise their dream of forming a successful business.

Advertisement

Over the course of the show the craftspeople are set to face three challenges which are:

High Volume, to see if they can produce saleable items quickly and at a low cost

High End, testing whether their makes will sell in the high-end market

Favourite Piece, the contestants opportunity to showcase their best work and what they most enjoy about the craft.

How to watch Make It at Market on TV

Advertisement

The first series of Make It at Market aired on Monday 2 January 2023 and episodes are shown everyday at 4:30pm on BBC One. Each episode is then repeated the following day at 7:15am on BBC Two.