The latest episode of NationalWorld’s “Screen Babble” podcast dives into the Dickensian world of “The Artful Dodger” and the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The Artful Dodger, Poor Things and Mr Bates vs The Post Office are among the shows discussed on this week's "Screen Babble"

Awards season is well and truly underway, as the latest episode of Screen Babble discusses some of the highs and some of the lows of the first major awards ceremony of 2024 - the Golden Globes. Who won, who lost and how bad was the host in question, Jo Koy? Steven also deep dives into the latest take on a Dickensian work, Disney+’s “The Artful Dodger” starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawkins.

The team also discussed what their viewing habits have been for the week, with Kelly talking about “Mr Bates vs The Post Office,” the ITV drama that has led to a large amount of public anger towards the Post Office after the dramatization of the Horizon scandal, while Benjii discusses why he’s gone on a Yorgos Lanthimos binge ahead of the cinematic release of “Poor Things,” and Steven discusses “The Beekeeper,” a Sky Original film starring Jason Statham that lands in cinemas shortly.

Where to watch the shows discussed this week?

“The Artful Dodger” begins on Disney+

“Poor Things” will be released in cinemas on January 12 2024

“Mr Bates vs The Post Office” is available on demand on ITVX

“The Beekeeper” arrives in cinemas January 12 2024

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards can be streamed on demand through Paramount+

