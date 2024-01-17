Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The full season of The Artful Dodger landed on Disney+ on Wednesday (January 17), two months after it was released on the platform in the US.

The series is a sequel to the classic Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, and follows former pickpocket Dodger, now known as Jack Dawkins, played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster, as he makes a life for himself as a surgeon in an Australian penal colony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There, he reunites with his former mentor in crime Fagin (David Thewlis), and falls in love with aspiring surgeon Lady Belle (Maia Mitchell), the governor’s daughter, who knows more about medicine than anyone else on the colony but is unable to put her knowledge to practice because she is woman.

Jack and Belle are unable to make their relationship public because Jack is below her social class, and has frequent run-ins with the law, specifically with Captain Gaines (Damon Herriman), but things come to a head in the series finale when Jack is tasked with saving Belle’s life, and avoiding the gallows.

The Artful Dodger is streaming now on Disney+ in the UK

*Major spoilers for The Artful Dodger*

What happened in the final episode of The Artful Dodger?

In the finale of The Artful Dodger, Jack Dawkins is caught in Belle’s bed by her mother, Lady Jane, who confines Belle to her room and orders Jack never to see her again.

Belle has self-diagnosed an aortic aneurysm, which will kill her if not treated, but a successful procedure has never been documented. Belle’s parents and Sneed refuse to believe she is ill, and Jack fears that operating will kill her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Captain Gaines offers Fagin a pardon for his crimes if he delivers Dawkins to him, which will almost certainly lead to Dawkins being hanged.

Fagin learns that Oliver Twist stole the governor’s gold, and devises a plan to steal it back by organising a religious procession with Father Cruikshanks, which he uses as a cover and stealthily chest of gold from Oliver’s carriage. Oliver is furious and Fanny is caught in the middle.

Jack is eventually convinced to operate on Belle, realising that if he does nothing she will certainly die. Just as he has begun the surgery Gaines, Sneed, and Lady Jane burst into the operating room - Lady Jane orders Gaines to arrest him but Sneed tells her that the surgery must continue.

Jack Dawkins saves Lady Belle's life in The Artful Dodger finale

Jack operates as Gaines holds a pistol to his head - he completes the surgery but Lady Belle is still unconscious and it is not clear if it has worked - Lady Jane tells Gaines to arrest him, and Sneed tells her that Jack is the best surgeon he has ever seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gaines plans to execute Jack and meets Fagin on his way - he believes Fagin has betrayed his friend by exchanging Jack’s London arrest warrant for his own pardon. However, Fagin shoots Gaines dead and the pair flee.

Jack runs to find Belle, and sees that she is conscious and that he has saved her life - he is then arrested and put in a cell with Fagin, who has also been caught. The pair reconcile as they talk in their shared cell, and Fagin jokes that he will use his pardon to free himself and take Jack on as his convict servant.

What does The Artful Dodger ending mean?

The ending of the Disney+ series is somewhat ambiguous - Fagin has a signed pardon which should guarantee his freedom. His promise to take Dawkins on as his personal servant, may have been tongue in cheek, but if he’s serious then that really is a sorry ending for the character.

Lady Jane was furious with Dawkins and ordered his arrest, however, with Doctor Sneed telling her that he is the best surgeon he has ever seen, and the fact that Belle survived an incredibly dangerous surgery, it is possible that she will free him from prison herself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s unlikely that Dawkins and Belle will end up together, at least publicly, given the clear class boundaries of the time, and the fact that Lady Jane was so opposed to their relationship. However, if Dawkins is promoted to chief surgeon, following the success of his surgery, he may then be considered of proper standing to marry Belle, but this too is left as an open question.

It’s also uncertain what will happen to Oliver Twist, who attempted to steal the colony’s gold but was himself robbed of the loot which was then returned to the governor, minus one gold bar purloined by Fagin.

Will there be another season of The Artful Dodger?

Currently a second season of The Artful Dodger has not been confirmed. The show was originally conceived as a limited series, and whilst some aspects of the ending remain ambiguous, most of the main threads are resolved.