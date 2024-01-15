Trigger Point season 2: 2024 release date of ITV series with Line of Duty star Vicky McClure - is it on ITVX?
Likely release date for Trigger Point season 2 as ITV confirms show’s return this month
Trigger Point is returning for season two this month, ITV has confirmed, with Line of Duty star Vicky McClure reprising her role as Met Police Counter-Terrorism Officer Lana Washington.
The first series, which premiered in January 2022, was the fifth most watched TV show of the year, all but assuring that a second season would be in the works.
Season one of the drama followed Washington, a bomb disposal expert and Afghanistan War veteran who fails to prevent a terror attack in London. She and her team must race against time to track down the group responsible for the attack before they can strike again, putting more lives in danger.
On the day of the series one finale, ITV confirmed that a second season would be made - and now the channel has confirmed that the series will be released this month.
Season two finds Washington back from secondment and leading a talk to security officers about the dangers of terrorist bomb attacks when a bomb is detonated in London - she is once again faced with eliminating a new terror threat.
Who is in the cast of Trigger Point season 2?
- Vicky McClure as Officer Lana Washington
- Nabil Elouahabi as Hass
- Eric Shango as Danny
- Mark Stanley as DI Thom Youngblood
- Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves
- Kris Hitchen as John
- Kevin Eldon as Jeff
- Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan
- Julian Ovenden as Commander John Francis
- Tomiwa Edun as Alex
When is the release date of Trigger Point season 2?
An exact release date has not yet been confirmed for Trigger Point season two, but ITV has confirmed that the show will premiere in January. As the first season was released on a Sunday, we can expect the second series to follow suit.
ITV has already released it’s schedule for this Sunday January 21, and Trigger Point is not on it, instead Vera will air in the 9pm slot. Therefore, our best guess is that the second series of Trigger Point will premiere on ITV1 on Sunday January 28, at 9pm, but this has not been officially confirmed by ITV.
Like the first series, the second season of Trigger Point will contain six episodes which will air weekly on ITV1 before being released on ITVX as a box set.
Is Trigger Point on ITVX?
Season one of the thriller series is currently available to stream on ITVX, an ad supported free service where you can watch ITV shows and a variety of films. You can also watch the series ad free on BritBox, or buy it on Apple TV, Amazon, and the Sky Store.
