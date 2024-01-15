Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first series, which premiered in January 2022, was the fifth most watched TV show of the year, all but assuring that a second season would be in the works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season one of the drama followed Washington, a bomb disposal expert and Afghanistan War veteran who fails to prevent a terror attack in London. She and her team must race against time to track down the group responsible for the attack before they can strike again, putting more lives in danger.

Vicky McClure returns in Trigger Point season 2

On the day of the series one finale, ITV confirmed that a second season would be made - and now the channel has confirmed that the series will be released this month.

Season two finds Washington back from secondment and leading a talk to security officers about the dangers of terrorist bomb attacks when a bomb is detonated in London - she is once again faced with eliminating a new terror threat.

Who is in the cast of Trigger Point season 2?

Vicky McClure as Officer Lana Washington

Nabil Elouahabi as Hass

Eric Shango as Danny

Mark Stanley as DI Thom Youngblood

Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves

Kris Hitchen as John

Kevin Eldon as Jeff

Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan

Julian Ovenden as Commander John Francis

Tomiwa Edun as Alex

Trigger Point season 2 premieres on ITV1 in January 2024

When is the release date of Trigger Point season 2?

An exact release date has not yet been confirmed for Trigger Point season two, but ITV has confirmed that the show will premiere in January. As the first season was released on a Sunday, we can expect the second series to follow suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ITV has already released it’s schedule for this Sunday January 21, and Trigger Point is not on it, instead Vera will air in the 9pm slot. Therefore, our best guess is that the second series of Trigger Point will premiere on ITV1 on Sunday January 28, at 9pm, but this has not been officially confirmed by ITV.

Like the first series, the second season of Trigger Point will contain six episodes which will air weekly on ITV1 before being released on ITVX as a box set.

Is Trigger Point on ITVX?