There are so many TV and movies out there at the moment it's hard to know where to begin. From the return of True Detective season 4, to the most-talked about film of the moment, Saltburn.

This January there's no better excuse than to curl up on the sofa and binge-watch your favourite series. With so much out there to choose from, we've delved into what's hot and what's not so you don't have to. So, want to catch up on the latest trending TV and movies? Here are the Top 10 most streamed movies and TV shows this week, according to Just Watch.

Saltburn

The movie that has still got everyone talking, Saltburn is still the most streamed film this week. When University of Oxford student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) gets invited to spend the summer at Felix Catton's (Jacob Elordi) wealthy summer estate he finds himself caught up in the charming world of the aristocrats, with disastrous consequences. Saltburn is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Second on the list is Martin Scorsese's latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. Tipped for Oscar success, it stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. When oil is discovered under the Osage Nation Land and community members start to get murdered, the FBI step in to unravel who is the culprit. Killers of the Flower Moon is available to watch on Apple TV+.

Society of the Snow

From Netflix, Society of the Snow is a fictionalised telling of the horrifying real life story of the Andes Survivors. In 1972 a plane crash forces a group of Uruguayan rugby players to the brink in order to survive in the harsh mountain, they named the "Valley of Tears". Society of the Snow is available to watch on Netflix.

Society of the Snow is based on the 1972 Andes flight disaster

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The 2017 film, The Killing of a Sacred Deer comes in at number 4, another film starring Barry Keoghan, it follows cardiac surgeon, Steven (Colin Farrell), who introduces his family to a teenage boy with a chilling connection to his past. The Killing of a Sacred Deer is available to stream on Channel 4.

May December

Starring Natalie Portman, May December tells the story of popular TV actor Elizabeth as she moves to Savannah, Georgia to research a new role based on a scandalous romance. May December is available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOWTV.

True Detective

True Detective is the most streamed TV show at the moment, as fans anxiously await its return with season 4. Each season features a new cast, a new location and a new grisly murder mystery. True Detective seasons 1 to 3 are available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV.

Mr Bates Vs the Post Office

A TV series that has helped shine a light on a national scandal, Mr Bates Vs the Post Office starring Toby Jones tells the story of the Post Office Scandal in which Post Office shop managers across the UK were wrongly accused of theft due to a faulty accounting system. The series on ITV has brought discussions about the case to parliament, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling it an "appalling miscarriage of justice". All episodes of Mr Bates Vs the Post Office are available to stream on ITVX.

Fool Me Once

Netflix thriller Fool Me Once has been gripping fans and comes in at number three for the most streamed TV shows this week. Starring Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern, who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband Joe, she is shocked to discover he's not dead after all. Fool Me Once is available to watch on Netflix.

Fargo

Fargo season 5 is coming to an end with the finale set to air on January 16. This time it's set in Minnesota and North Dakota in the autumn of 2019. Housewife Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple) has lived a seemingly ordinary life, but her past has finally caught up with her. Fargo season 5 is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Reacher