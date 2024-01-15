Three locals have shared their experiences in the village where “Saltburn” was filmed, including a tour around “Saltburn Mansion.”

Ever since the release of the acclaimed film "Saltburn" on Prime Video in late 2023, Drayton House in Northamptonshire, known as the real 'Saltburn Mansion,' has seen a surge in visitors. Owned by the Sackville family, this stately home near Lowick is typically not open to the public.

Jasmine Murray, Sally-Anne Harrison, and Maddie Bowness, all captivated by the film, embarked on a journey to visit the mansion. Maddie, an art student from Lowick, expressed the positive impact of the film on her village, saying, "I grew up in the village, and it is amazing how much traffic the film has brought to the area." She also shared anecdotes about meeting the film's crew, including director Emerald Fennell, at the local pub where she worked.

After filming concluded, approximately 30 locals, including Maddie, were privileged to tour Drayton House. Maddie described the experience, saying, "It was so cool to see. We didn't see the bedrooms or the bathroom where that scene happened. But we got to see the big stately rooms with all the paintings. It was very grand, and historically it is a beautiful building."

Jasmine Murray, a senior dispenser at Specsavers, and Sally-Anne Harrison, a project manager, also visited the estate after discovering its connection to the film. Jasmine enjoyed the scenic walk, calling it a "lovely escape from being in built-up areas" and expressed her willingness to return. Sally-Anne, though not a fan of the film, acknowledged its quality and visited the estate with her daughters, saying, "It was a lot busier than we thought, but the weather was nice, and you can see the mansion as you walk through the grounds."

