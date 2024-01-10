Who do the British Academy believe is the future of film, as the nominees for the 2024 Rising Star award have been announced?

Phoebe Dynevor attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Fair Play" Premiere at Library Center Theatre on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The British Academy has revealed the nominees for the Rising Star award, a distinctive honour among the BAFTA film awards as it is determined by public vote. Unveiled more than a week ahead of the complete BAFTA nominations on Jan. 18, the 2024 Rising Star lineup features notable talents from the past year in film and TV, including a recent Golden Globe winner.

The CEO of BAFTA, Jane Millichip, expressed her delight in celebrating the exceptional talents of this year's nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, emphasizing their representation of the future of the film industry with innovation, dedication, and a commitment to storytelling

This accolade has been won by illustrious talents over its 19-year history, including Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Holland, Letitia Wright, John Boyega, James McAvoy, and Tom Hardy. Last year, Emma Mackey from "Sex Education" and "Emily" claimed the award.

Who’s nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star award in 2024?

Jacob Elordi attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "Saltburn" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The nominees for the 2024 BAFTA Rising Star award are:

Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”, “Fair Play”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Jacob Elordi (“Priscilla,” “Saltburn”)

Mia McKenna-Bruce (“How To Have Sex”)

Sophie Wilde (“Talk to Me”)

What is the BAFTA Rising Star award?

The BAFTA Rising Star Award is an accolade presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) annually since 2006. It recognizes emerging talent in the film industry and celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skills and promise in their careers. Unlike other BAFTA awards, the Rising Star Award is unique in that it is the only category voted on by the public.

Nominees for the Rising Star Award are typically actors or actresses who have garnered attention for their performances in the early stages of their careers and are expected to make a significant impact in the film industry. The award aims to highlight and support individuals who show great potential and contribute to the future of the entertainment industry.

The winner is selected through a combination of a public vote and the verdict of a jury panel made up of industry professionals, including actors, casting directors, producers, and other experts. The award has become known for predicting future success, and many previous winners have gone on to achieve great acclaim in the film industry.

When are the 2024 BAFTAs taking place?