He’s been one of the talking points over Christmas 2023 after his performance in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn,” but who is “Priscilla” actor Jacob Elordi?

Sofia Coppola’s latest cinematic journey, “Priscilla,” opens in UK cinemas this week, with the cast of the film including Cailee Spaeny as the titular Priscilla Presley and Dagmara Domińczyk playing her mother, Ann Beaulieu, the film focuses the complicated romantic relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley.

But those shoes left behind by Austin Butler after his award-winning turn as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic, “Elvis,” are awfully big. None too big though for Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who may have become a breakout success thanks to romantic comedies, but has started to make a name for himself in more mature roles.

It is Elordi after all who plays one of the central characters in Emerald Fennell’s latest movie, “Saltburn,” a film that became one of the biggest talking points over the Christmas and New Year’s seasons as more and more people garnered access to watching it on Prime Video. Shocking, visceral (transgressive maybe) scenes aside, Elordi has been earmarked for his performance in the film, bringing a certain “posh boy” sensitivity to his character Felix, and seems to have a wave of momentum to start 2024 with.

But playing the role of Elvis is no easy feat, even if it’s a co-starring role rather than being the focus of Sofia Coppola’s new piece, which premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival - so where did Elordi come from to attain such a meteoric rise in cinema at the moment?

Who is Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Elordi attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "Saltburn" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Born on June 26, 1997, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jacob Elordi has swiftly ascended the ranks of Hollywood stardom, captivating audiences with his compelling performances on both the big and small screens.

His father's roots trace back to the Basque Country, where he emigrated from at the age of eight. Growing up in a family of five, with three older sisters, Elordi pursued his education at St. Kevin's College in Melbourne and later at St Joseph's College, Nudgee in Brisbane, both Roman Catholic secondary schools.

In 2018, Jacob Elordi skyrocketed to fame with his portrayal of Noah Flynn in the Netflix romantic comedy film "The Kissing Booth." The film's success paved the way for sequels, "The Kissing Booth 2" and "The Kissing Booth 3," solidifying Elordi's status as a heartthrob in the romantic comedy genre.

Transitioning from romantic comedies to intense drama, Elordi took on the role of Nate Jacobs in the HBO series "Euphoria," which premiered in 2019. His portrayal of the complex character garnered critical acclaim, showcasing his versatility as an actor - and leading into more roles on the big screen outside the remit of the rom-com.

In 2022, Jacob Elordi showcased his acting range in Adrian Lyne's erotic thriller, "Deep Water." The following year marked another milestone with his appearance in Sean Price Williams' drama film "The Sweet East," which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, receiving praise from critics.

How tall is Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Elordi is 1.96 metres, which is 6ft 4 inches according to his latest bio sheet. In comparison, his “Saltburn” co-star Barry Keoghan is 1.74 metres (5ft 8 inches) and Elvis Presley, the role he portrays in “Priscilla” was 5ft 10 inches.

What is Jacob Elordi’s net worth?

Did you know that according to Celebrity Net Worth, Jacob Elordi's total net worth is predicted to be $4 million by 2023? That’s a huge leap from the $300 to $400 payment he would get during his formative acting years.

