Forbes 30 Under 30 2024: Jenna Ortega and Cailee Spaeny among the celebrities in Forbes’ celebrated list
The annual Forbes 30 Under 30 list has been released, but who from the celebrity world has been included as leaders heading into the new year?
Forbes has released their annual “30 Under 30 “ list overnight, giving their opinion on the hottest young talent across the fields of art, entertainment, business and technology. The honorees are selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process. Forbes considers factors such as impact, innovation, leadership, and potential for future success in determining the individuals who make the final cut.
Being included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list is considered a prestigious acknowledgement of the accomplishments and influence of the featured individuals, and it often serves as a platform to highlight young talent and emerging leaders - usually with eerily accurate results.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This year’s “Celebrities” category features a few names that regular Nationalworld readers will be familiar with: Jenna Ortega, known for her roles as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series of the same name has been included in their list, as has Cailee Spaeny who audiences will get to see portray Priscilla Presley in the forthcoming Sofia Coppola directed biopic “Priscilla.” For her performance, Spaeny earned the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at this year’s Venice Film Festival.
Latin music sensation Peso Pluma and “The White Lotus” season two MVP Haley Lu Richardson have also been earmarked by Forbes as ones to watch heading into the new year, while Boygenius, the band featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, are also included as musicians worth keeping an eye on after their celebrated 2023 so far.
Of course, there is always room for one of the Kardashian clan to appear on the list, with no surprise that Kendall Jenner is the name that has appeared on the list this year. Like it or not, Jenner has fostered an empire that Forbes recognises has a lengthy lifespan going forward - what next for Brand Kendall?
The full list of Forbes 30 Under 30 2024 Celebrities
- Gracie Abrams
- Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker)
- Alan Chikin Chow
- Drew 'Druski' Desbordes
- Alix Earle
- Dominic Fike
- Lamar Jackson
- Kendall Jenner
- Kyle Kuzma
- Steve Lacy
- Latto
- Dylan Mulvaney
- Mikayla Nogueira
- Chris Olsen
- Jenna Ortega
- Peso Pluma
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Reneé Rapp
- Trippie Redd
- Angel Reese
- Haley Lu Richardson
- Matt Rife
- Noah Schnapp
- Alyah Chanelle Scott
- Cailee Spaeny
- Ice Spice
- Kali Uchis
- Lexi Underwood
Where can I find the other names across Forbes’ other categories?
The entire Forbes 30 Under 30 List is currently available to read through at the Forbes website - including an overall wrap of their 30 Under 30 across all categories.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.