The annual Forbes 30 Under 30 list has been released, but who from the celebrity world has been included as leaders heading into the new year?

[L-R] Jenna Ortega and Cailee Spaeny have both been included in Forbes 30 Under 30 2024 celebrities list - who else joined them? (Credit: Getty Images)

Forbes has released their annual “30 Under 30 “ list overnight, giving their opinion on the hottest young talent across the fields of art, entertainment, business and technology. The honorees are selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process. Forbes considers factors such as impact, innovation, leadership, and potential for future success in determining the individuals who make the final cut.

Being included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list is considered a prestigious acknowledgement of the accomplishments and influence of the featured individuals, and it often serves as a platform to highlight young talent and emerging leaders - usually with eerily accurate results.

Latin music sensation Peso Pluma and “The White Lotus” season two MVP Haley Lu Richardson have also been earmarked by Forbes as ones to watch heading into the new year, while Boygenius, the band featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, are also included as musicians worth keeping an eye on after their celebrated 2023 so far.

Of course, there is always room for one of the Kardashian clan to appear on the list, with no surprise that Kendall Jenner is the name that has appeared on the list this year. Like it or not, Jenner has fostered an empire that Forbes recognises has a lengthy lifespan going forward - what next for Brand Kendall?

The full list of Forbes 30 Under 30 2024 Celebrities

Gracie Abrams

Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker)

Alan Chikin Chow

Drew 'Druski' Desbordes

Alix Earle

Dominic Fike

Lamar Jackson

Kendall Jenner

Kyle Kuzma

Steve Lacy

Latto

Dylan Mulvaney

Mikayla Nogueira

Chris Olsen

Jenna Ortega

Peso Pluma

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Reneé Rapp

Trippie Redd

Angel Reese

Haley Lu Richardson

Matt Rife

Noah Schnapp

Alyah Chanelle Scott

Cailee Spaeny

Ice Spice

Kali Uchis

Lexi Underwood

