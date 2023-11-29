Nick Cave’s second novel, “The Death of Bunny Munro,” is set to become a six-part drama on Sky in 2024 with Matt Smith in the lead role

Matt Smith will star in the lead role of Sky Atlantic's adaptation of "The Death of Bunny Munro," written by Nick Cave (Credit: Getty/Macmillan Press)

In line with the book, the series follows Bunny Munro (Smith), a self-proclaimed lothario and door-to-door beauty product salesman with a proclivity for sex addiction after the death of his wife Libby. Munro finds himself burdened with the responsibility of raising a young son, all while grappling with a vague understanding of parenting. Alongside his nine-year-old son, Bunny Junior, he embarks on a tumultuous road trip across southern England, attempting to cope with grief in markedly distinct ways.

As Bunny Munro traverses from one sales pitch to another in an attempt to seduce any woman he encounters, Bunny Junior copes by conversing with the ghost of his mother, diverting his attention from the emerging realization that his father is not just fallible but a mess. Observing Bunny's descent into chaos, he recognizes the need to rescue his son from outdated notions of masculinity. "The Death of Bunny Munro" emerges as a darkly comic and unyielding modern-day parable, offering a tender portrayal of the intricate father-son relationship.

After the announcement regarding the adaptation was made, Nick Cave said: “Finally, someone with the courage to take on this unholy tale. I am thrilled that Sky and Clerkenwell Films are bringing Bunny to life, in all his flawed glory, and I can think of nobody better than Matt Smith to play him."

When will “The Death of Bunny Munro” be released?