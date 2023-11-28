Paolo Macchiarini is the Swiss-born Italian thoracic surgeon whose story of medical malpractice is featured in new Netflix documentary Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

Dr Paolo Macchiarini was once upheld as a pioneer in stem cell research, however the disgraced Swiss-born Italian surgeon now faces years behind bars. Macchiarini's shocking true story of medical malpractice is featured in new Netflix documentary Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife.

The three-part series includes testimony from his victims’ families, his former colleagues and those who fought hard to bring the previously acclaimed surgeon to justice. It also includes an interview with his former fiancé, the journalist Benita Alexander.

So, who was he, what did he do, is he married and where is he now? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Dr Paolo Macchiarini?

Paolo Macchiarini is a Swiss-born Italian thoracic surgeon who was once described as a stem cell research pioneer. The surgeon claimed he had created synthetic trachea transplants made from plastic that would be seeded with patient's own stem cells. However, according to For Better Science, "out of 10 patients worldwide” who received a trachea transplant “only two are alive”.

What did Dr Paolo Macchiarini do?

Macchiarini claimed he had revolutionised transplant medicine by developing synthetic organs. In 2011 he implanted plastic windpipes into patients, carrying out the experimental procedures around the world. However, his patients kept dying excruciating deaths, with it later being revealed that the surgeon had lied about his research.

Where is Dr Paolo Macchiarini now?

In June 2023, he was found guilty of gross assault against three of his patients and sentenced to two years and six months in prison by an appeals court in Stockholm.

In 2011 and 2012 he had performed experimental surgeries on the three patients while working at the Karolinska Institute. All three patients died after he implanted synthetic windpipes with stem cells from the patients’ own bone marrow. One patient died four months after the procedure whilst the other two lived two and half and five years, suffering painful complications. The ruling in June declared that his first two patients could have "survived for a significant length of time without the surgeries".

Following the ruling, Macchiarini denied he had any intent to harm his patients and claimed he had wanted to help those who had no other treatment options. He said: “The intention of harming is the most awful accusation that you can make to a doctor."

According to Science, an appeal against his conviction to the Swedish High Court is currently underway. Macchiarini does not have to report to prison for his sentence until it is finalised.

Is Dr Paolo Macchiarini married?

Macchiarini is married, he reportedly tied the knot with his wife, Emanuela Pecchia in 1986, he also reportedly has five children but it is not confirmed if this is with his wife. Despite being married, that didn't stop him from pursuing a relationship with journalist and award-winning documentary TV producer Benita Alexander.

Who is Benita Alexander?

Benita Alexander first met Macchiarini in 2013 whilst working on a TV documentary about his work for NBC called A Leap Of Faith. The award-winning journalist became engaged to the surgeon after a whirlwind romance, however after becoming suspicious of some of his claims she hired a private investigator, discovering he was in fact married.

When can I watch Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife?