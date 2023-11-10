Maya Kowaolski's story was featured in the Netflix documentary Take Care of Maya (Photo: Netflix)

The family of Maya Kowalski, whose story was depicted in the Netflix documentary Take Care of Maya have been awarded over $200m in damages against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Maya, who is now 17-years-old, and her family brought a lawsuit against the hospital following her treatment as a child. At just 9-years-old, she was separated from her parents after doctors accused her mother Beata of having Munchausen syndrome.

The hospital has now been found liable of five counts including: wrongful death of Beata, false imprisonment and inflicting emotional distress. Their harrowing ordeal was depicted in the Take Care of Maya documentary which first aired in June 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the Take Care of Maya trial and what happened to Maya Kowalski.

Who is Maya Kowalski?

Maya Kowalski is the daughter of Beata and Jack Kowalski. As a child she experienced debilitating pain and was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). She was prescribed a treatment regimen which included the use of ketamine.

What happened to Maya Kowalski?

At 9-years-old Maya started to experience debilitating abdominal pain so her parents, including Beata who was a nurse, took her to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. When her mother requested more ketamine for Maya, staff raised concerns and following an evaluation by Dr Sally Smith, Beata was accused of Munchausen syndrome.

According to People, Maya was placed in state custody and remained in hospital separated from her family for more than three months. Her mother was not allowed contact with her and two months into the separation, Beata died by suicide at the age of 43-years-old.

In an email discovered after her death, she said: "I’m sorry, but I no longer can take the pain being away from Maya and being treated like a criminal. I cannot watch my daughter suffer in pain and keep getting worse.”

What was the trial verdict?

Following their ordeal, the Kowalski family took the hospital to court. According to CourtTV, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital was found liable of multiple claims, including: wrongful death of Beata, false imprisonment and battery of Maya, inflicting emotional distress on both May and Beata and fraudulent billing of Jack. Following the verdict, family members wept in court. The ruling means they have been awarded damages of over $200m, with the jury awarding them a further $50m in punitive damages.

Where can I watch Take Care of Maya documentary?

Take Care of Maya is a documentary that is available to watch on Netflix. It first aired in June 2023 and follows the story of Maya's parents as they battle to regain custody of her.