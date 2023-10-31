Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A four-year-old boy died from sepsis after being sent home from the hospital on three separate occasions, with his parents being advised to administer ‘Calpol’ - a common pain reliever for children. Daniel Klosi tragically succumbed to his illness mere hours after the third discharge, despite his family’s desperate pleas for comprehensive blood tests due to their concerns about his deteriorating condition.

During the week leading up to his death, his parents, Lindita Alushi, 43 and Kastriot Klosi, 49, took him to London’s Royal Free Hospital four times. The couple first become concerned and attended hospital nearly a week before Daniel's death on Sunday, March 26, when he was given steroids for suspected croup, and the family were sent home a couple of hours later.

On the night of Thursday, March 30, they returned to hospital with concerns about Daniel’s breathing - but were discharged the next day and told to give him paracetamol and ibuprofen. When they returned to hospital on the morning of Saturday, April 1, after Daniel had stopped eating, they were given the same advice and sent home. They returned on the same day at 4pm, but had to wait in A&E for four hours before Daniel was admitted. However, by this point, his health had visibly worsened, and he tragically died in the early hours of the following morning.

Daniel Klosi, 4, died from sepsis symptoms after being discharged from hospital three times.

Lindita, a pharmacy assistant and qualified doctor in her native Albania, now living in Kentish Town in London, said: “Each time we took Daniel to hospital it was because we thought his condition was getting worse. We asked for tests such as blood tests and X-rays but it felt like our concerns weren’t fully listened to. We were getting more concerned about Daniel as it looked to us like his condition was deteriorating. When he was admitted to hospital everything seemed to move so quickly and in just a few hours Daniel had died.

"We felt so helpless watching him being taken from us in the most terrible way. It’s almost impossible to find the words to describe the last few months and what we’ve been through. If it wasn’t for the hurt and pain we feel each day, it would almost seem unreal that Daniel died. Daniel was the most amazing little boy and we were so proud he was our son. He loved cooking and baking with me. He loved animals, listening to stories and playing with his friends. Daniel was very inquisitive and curious. He was just an absolute delight and didn’t deserve to die.”

Daniel's father, Kastriot said: “I don’t think we’ll ever get over losing Daniel, especially in the way we did. We’d do anything to have him back in our lives but we know that’s not possible. One of the hardest things to try and come to terms with is having so many unanswered questions about those final days. We can’t undo what’s happened but the least we can do is at least honour Daniel’s memory by getting the answers we and he deserves … we feel we deserve answers as to why Daniel died. We also hope that by speaking out we can help raise awareness of sepsis and help others. We wouldn’t wish what we’re going through on anyone.”

They have since engaged the assistance of medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate their concerns regarding Daniel's care. The couple is determined to honour their son's memory and raise awareness about sepsis, with the hope of preventing others from experiencing a similar tragedy. Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Royal Free Hospital, has since launched an investigation, and Daniel’s death has been referred to a coroner.

Daniel's parents, Lindita Alushi, 43 and Kastriot Klosi, 49 have engaged the assistance of medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate their concerns regarding their son's care.

Lucy Macklin, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Daniel's parents, said: “This is a truly tragic case. Attempting to try and come to terms with Daniel’s death and the circumstances over the last few months has been incredibly difficult for Lindita and Kastriot. Understandably not only do they remain devastated but they have a number of questions and concerns about Daniel’s death and the circumstances surrounding it.

“While nothing will ever make up for their loss, we’re determined to support them so they can at least get the answers they deserve. Sepsis is an incredibly dangerous condition which can lead to devastating consequences. We join Lindita and Kastriot in urging everyone to be aware of the signs of sepsis. If people suspect they or a loved one has sepsis, it’s vital that they seek medical help as soon as possible. Early detection and treatment are key to successful medical treatment.”