Sofia Coppola’s latest film, Priscilla, has been making waves on the festival circuit, with the movie’s subject, Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla attending the world premiere last month.

Coppola, daughter of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola is best known for directing The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, and Marie Antoinette.

Priscilla marks her first feature film project in three years - the romantic drama tells the story of teenager Priscilla Beaulieu who falls in love with the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

Told from Priscilla’s perspective, the film explores Elvis’s private side that his legions of fans didn’t get to see. The movie comes on the heels of the success of Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 hit musical biopic starring Austin Butler as the King, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla.

Following its screening at Venice, Priscilla received a seven minute standing ovation, and may come out of the festival season as one of the critics’ favourites, though it faces stiff competition from the likes of Maestro, another musical romance.

Priscilla is a new film from director Sofia Coppola

Who is in the cast of Priscilla?

Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla

Jacob Elordi as Elvis

Ari Cohen as Captain Beaulieu

Dagmara Dominczyk as Ann Beaulieu

Tim Post as Vernon Presley

Lynne Griffin as Grandma 'Dodger'

Dan Beirne as Joe

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll as Alan 'Hog Ears'

Dan Abramovici as Jerry

Matthew Shaw as Charlie

Tim Dowler-Coltman as Red

R Austin Ball as Larry

Olivia Barrett as Alberta

Stephanie Moore as Dee

Luke Humphrey as Terry West

Deanna Jarvis as Carol West

Jorja Cadence as Patsy

Josette Halpert as Becky

When is Priscilla on at the BFI London Film Festival?

Priscilla got its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September. The film has since been screened at Zurich and New York and the next stop on its world tour is London.

Priscilla will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Monday 9 October at 9.10pm at the Southbank Centre. Another screening will be held the following day at 2.45pm in the same location.

Unfortunately, tickets for both screenings have sold out, but fear not as the film will be getting a wide cinematic release in a few months.

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star in Priscilla

Is there a trailer for Priscilla?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Is Priscilla a true story?

Yes, Priscilla is a true story, based mostly on Priscilla Presley’s autobiography Elvis & Me, which covered her life from the time she met the singer, to their marriage, and their divorce in 1973, four years before his death.

The film also explores what happened to Priscilla following her divorce from Elvis and in the wake of his death.

When is Priscilla in cinemas?