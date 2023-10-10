Netflix film Once Upon a Star tells the true story of a group of Thai live cinema dubbers

Netflix Thai drama film Once Upon a Star, follows a travelling pharma-cinema troupe who bring the joy of cinema to villages across the country by providing live-dubbing of foreign films.

The historical movie, set in the 1960s, is based on a real phenomenon from the golden age of Thai cinema. The performers have two tasks - first they must translate the movie in real time for their captivated audience, second, they have to promote pharmaceutical products during a break in the film on behalf of their employer.

Once Upon a Star is directed by Thai filmmaker Nonzee Nimibutr - though not well known outside Asia, he is a leading director in his home country, best known for 1999 horror film Nang Nak.

The Netflix original is of that specific genre of movies, like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mank, and The Fabelmans that explores the history of cinema itself.

Once Upon a Star is a Thai-language Netflix original film

Is Once Upon a Star a true story?

Once Upon a Time is not directly based on a real group of cinema dubbers, but the film is heavily inspired by the history of Thai cinema, and is a love letter to a certain period in Thailand’s history.

Speaking of the film, director Nonzee Nimibutr said: “Over the decades, the Thai film industry has gone through a lot and weathered many ups and downs. From silent films and noir classics to dubbed 16mm films in cinemas, it evolved into open air theatres, travelling pharma-cinema units, and has now arrived at today's streaming platforms.

“My profound love and strong bond with Thai films have shaped my entire way of life and continue to be an integral part of my life. Therefore, I wanted to make a film to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Thai film industry.

“Over a year, with a dedicated team of over a hundred crew members, we embarked on the journey of creating Once Upon a Star. This endeavour pays tribute to the most captivating era of the Thai film industry.”

Who is in the cast of Once Upon a Star?

Weir-Sukollawat Kanaros as Manit

Noona-Nuengthida Sophon as Rueangkae

Kao-Jirayu La-ongmanee as Kao

Samart Payakaroon as Uncle Man

When is the Netflix release date of Once Upon a Star?

Once Upon a Star will be released on Netflix in the UK on Wednesday 11 October.

Is there a trailer for Once Upon a Star?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Is Once Upon a Star dubbed in English?

Yes, of course, the film about the art and passion of movie-dubbing has been dubbed into English.

The film is a Thai-language feature but an English dubbed version is available on Netflix, and the platform will automatically play the dubbed version in English speaking territories.

However, if you want to watch the film in its original Thai, you can do so. Click on the audio and subtitles button at the bottom right of the screen and under audio select ‘Thai [original]’. Then under subtitles, select ‘English’.