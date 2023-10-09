Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Israeli–Palestinian conflict claimed hundreds more lives last week, and with no end to the fighting in sight, several well-known film stars took to social media to share their solidarity with Israel.

Since Hamas, a militant Palestinian group which is designated a terrorist organisation by the UK, US, Israel, and EU, launched a surprise attack on Israel on Yom Kippur (6 October), a Jewish holy day, more than 800 Israelis and 500 Palestinians have been killed as fighting increased.

Israel has declared a state of war and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advised civilians in the Gaza Strip to leave immediately.

Immediately following the missile attack and taking of hostages by Hamas many well known western celebrities have joined world leaders in voicing support of Israel.

Prominent among them was Gal Gadot, perhaps the best known Israeli actress, who was uncompromising in her support of Israeli forces and condemnation of Hamas.

Gal Gadot shares solidarity with Israel

What has Gal Gadot said about the Israel Palestine war?

Gal Gadot, a Jewish Israeli actress, who has previously served as a trainer and combat instructor for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), shared her support for the Israeli forces in a series of Instagram posts.

On Sunday (8 October), she shared a news headline that states Israelis had been taken hostage by civilians. Alongside the image she wrote: “At least 250 Israeli have been murdered and dozens of women, children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Palestinian military group Hamas.

“Starting early morning more than 3,000 rockets were fired. Hamas is holding hostages, controlling bases and settlements in Israel. There have been more than 1,500 injured and heavy fighting is still ongoing ‘I hear their voices and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children.’ My heart is aching. Praying for all of those in pain.”

In another post she wrote: “I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

In her latest post, shared on Instagram yesterday, Gadot appealed to her followers to donate to the charity Jewish Agency for Israel – North American Council.

Gadot has previously shared her support her home nation of Israel during the Gaza War in 2014, and called for peace between Israel and Palestine when tensions between the two territories grew in 2021.

Are Gal Gadot’s films banned in the Middle East?

Due to her vocal support of Israel, and her service in the Israeli Army, several films in which Gadot stars are banned in some Muslim nations in the Middle East that recognise Palestine. Gadot completed two years mandatory national service in Israel, though did not see combat during that time,

Her big budget 2017 superhero film Wonder Woman, in which she plays an Amazonian goddess, has been banned at various stages in Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, and Tunisia.

Additionally, the 2022 Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile, in which Gadot stars as Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, was banned in Kuwait and Lebanon, again because of Gadot’s military service.

More than 1,300 people have been killed in the latest fighting between Israel and Palestine since 6 October

Which other stars have voiced support for Israel?

Several other high-profile celebrities have shared support for Israel via their social media platforms. Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis shared an image of the Israeli flag on her Instagram profile without a caption.

Comedian Amy Schumer reshared a post which read: “'Jewish people are the only group not allowed to defend themselves. This has nothing to do with the occupation. Hamas don’t want end to occupation. They want to eradicate Israel. They’re funded by Iran, who are trying to destroy the peace deal.'”

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, comedian Sarah Silverman shared: “My sister and nieces and nephews are there. They’ve been protesting BIBI for months. Fight for a two state solution. Israelis are Jews and Arabs and all colors. There is so much complexity to this. But make NO MISTAKE Hamas is a terror organization who’s mission statement is kill all Jews. This fucking world breaks my heart.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also took to X to voice his support, posting “America stands with Israel ✊ #ALWAYS” alongside images of the two nations’ flags.

