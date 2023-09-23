Judaism’s most sacred day of the year will be celebrated this weekend

The Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur, falls this weekend ten days after Rosh Hashanah which marks the beginning of the Jewish year.

Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, is the day Jews can feel closest to God.

It offers the opportunity to reflect on any sins or transgressions made over the past year.

Here is everything you need to know about Yom Kippur, the most solemn of Jewish religious holidays.

When is Yom Kippur 2023?

Yom Kippur is observed on the 10th day of the lunar month of Tishri in the Hebrew calendar, which falls in September or October in the Gregorian calendar.

It takes place on the final day of the 10 Days of Awe, which begin with Rosh Hashanah.

In 2023 Rosh Hashanah starts at sunset on Sunday 15 September, which means Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Sunday 24 September.

It ends at sunset on Monday 25 September.

When is Yom Kippur and what is it - the religious holiday explained. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

What is the meaning behind the Jewish holiday?

The story of Yom Kippur begins with Moses.

According to tradition, the first Yom Kippur took place after the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt and arrival at Mount Sinai, where God gave Moses the Ten Commandments.

Descending from the mountain, Moses caught his people worshipping a golden calf and shattered the sacred tablets in anger.

Because the Israelites atoned for their idolatry, God forgave their sins and offered Moses a second set of tablets.

Encyclopedia Britannica says: “The purpose of Yom Kippur is to effect individual and collective purification by the practice of forgiveness of the sins of others and by sincere repentance for one’s own sins against God.”

How is Yom Kippur celebrated?

Yom Kippur is Judaism’s most sacred day of the year - even Jews who do not observe other traditions refrain from work, which is forbidden during the holiday, and participate in religious services.

Some congregations rent out additional space to accommodate large numbers of worshippers.

On the eve of Yom Kippur, observers will have given to charity and shared a traditional meal with family.

People also ask forgiveness from friends and family members.

Particularly devout Jews will observe a 25-hour fast and a special religious service, called the Kol Nidre service, in the evening.

They will often dress in white – a sign of purity – and wear prayer shawls known as tallis.

Various prayers and passages from the Torah are read throughout the evening and into the next day.

Yom Kippur is marked by abstention from food, drink, and sex. Among Orthodox Jews, the wearing of leather shoes and anointing oneself with oil are also forbidden.