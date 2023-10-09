The Israeli defence minister has ordered a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip, after Hamas fighters launched a major surprise attack on Israel

The world looked on over the weekend as violence between Israel and Hamas broke out in a major escalation of the tensions between the two.

Rocket strikes on central and southern Israel have seen retaliatory strikes from Israel. The combined death toll has now reached over 1,000. Here's everything you need to know about the timeline of what happened over the weekend.

Saturday 7 October

6.30am: Air raid sirens begin to sound in central and southern Israel as Hamas begins to fire rockets on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War. Rockets, which would become the first of thousands, hit multiple targets in the country, including major cities such as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. According to the Israeli Defense Forces, around 2,200 rockets were fired, whereas Hamas claimed that it fired 5,000.

Mohammed Deif, commander in chief of the Hamas' military arm Al Qassam Brigades, claims responsibility for the attack. In a video shortly after the rockets were launched, he said: "The Zionist colonial occupation occupied our Palestinian homeland and displaced our people, destroyed our towns and villages, committed hundreds of massacres against our people, killing children, women and elderly people and demolishing homes with their inhabitants inside in violation of all international norms, laws and human rights conventions."

In one of its first statement regarding the attack, the IDF said: "Over the past hour, the Hamas terrorist organization launched massive barrages of rockets from Gaza into Israel, and its terrorist operatives have infiltrated into Israel in a number of different locations in the south."

Over the course of the morning, Israel confirms that Hamas fighters have crossed into the territory from Gaza. Israeli residents in southern towns such as Sderot are told to hide in their homes. Hostages are also taken by Hamas fighters.

At the crack of dawn, Hamas fighters paraglided into the site of the Supanova music festival. The event was taking place at Kibbutz Re’im located around 2km from the Gaza border. Revellers were still partying at the festival after it began at around 10pm on Friday evening.

Militants reportedly opened fire on the crowd gathered at the festival, with 260 bodies recovered from the site to date. Dozens are believed to have been taken hostage.

8.30am: Israel carries out retaliatory strikes in Gaza and declares a state of alert for war. Reservists from the army are called up to serve in the IDF.

Israel has ordered a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip which will see the areas stripped of electricity, food and fuel in retaliation to a major attack by Hamas. (Credit: Getty Images)

11.30am: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu speaks publicly for the first time in which he says Israel is at war. In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), he said: “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not an operation, not a round [of fighting,] at war! This morning Hamas initiated a murderous surprise attack against the state of Israel and its citizens."

He added: “We have been in this since the early morning hours. I have convened the heads of the defense establishment. I’ve given directives, first and foremost, to clear the [affected] urban areas of the terrorists who penetrated them. This is happening right now. In parallel, I am initiating an extensive mobilization of the reserves to fight back on a scale and intensity that the enemy has so far not experienced. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,”

2.30pm: The United States makes a statement on the situation. President Joe Biden said: "The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people.

He added: "The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering."

Overnight: Attacks continue throughout Israel, with sirens continue to warn residents. Israel continues to retaliate with fighter jets targeting areas throughout Gaza.

Sunday 8 October

12.00pm: The Israeli government formally declares war on Hamas. The Cabinet voted to declare war, with Netenyahu saying that the country would take "mighty vengeance" on Hamas. Attacks continue on both sides.

Monday 9 October

10.30am: Israeli defence minister says that the government has ordered a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip. The plans mean that those in the Gaza strip will have no electricity, food or fuel while rocket attacks from Gaza continue. Israel also says that it has reclaimed some sized territory near Gaza but some Hamas militants still remain in areas.

12pm: Major airlines confirmed that flights into Israel as intense fighting continues. Air France, Lufthansa and Emirates have suspended all services to Tel Aviv, while three US carriers - United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines - also cancelled all flights into Tel Aviv. Virgin Atlantic confirmed that it had cancelled eight flights to the country from Heathrow Airport, up to Wednesday (11 October). British Airways has cleared its schedule for Israel-bound flights, while budget airlines WizzAir and easyJet also made cancellations.